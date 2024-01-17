Called dirty and using pesugihan, this shop was immediately investigated

#Called #dirty #pesugihan #shop #immediately #investigated

Jakarta –

An uproar occurred after a Malaysian TikToker uploaded a story about a food stall. This issue resulted in the entire shop being investigated by supervisors.

The content on social media often entertains your free time. Listen to reviews of places to eat, recommendations, and even humorous videos suitable to accompany your relaxing time.

But not all content on social media is worthy of being swallowed and accepted in its entirety. Some information needs more in-depth confirmation so as not to harm other parties.

One of the fatal mistakes made by a content creator. As a result of his statements on social media, many shops were immediately investigated by supervisors.

A content creator admitted that he had witnessed the dirty actions of Mamak shop workers. Photo: World of Buzz

A TikToker from Malaysia was reported by World of Buzz (15/1) to upload a video containing a statement that he saw a dirty mamak shop. Please note that this mamak stall is a restaurant run by immigrants of Tamil descent and is cheap comfort food for Malaysians.

Not only dirty, the TikToker whose video was uploaded to the account @ramumala7587 said there were several things he witnessed at a mamak shop in Kuala Lumpur. First, he admitted that he saw for himself how a worker wrapped a container of biryani rice in his underwear.

“I saw one of them leaving the dishwashing room, then I saw him holding a rice container and wrapping it in underwear,” said the TikToker.

Apart from that, he also admitted that he was told by one of his friends that there was a practice of pesugihan at the mamak shop. It is said that tuyul urine is a required ingredient that must be added to some dishes.

Other information he presented was using tap water as an ingredient in food mixtures. He said that soupy foods such as sauces or soups are made with raw water straight from the tap.

In the end, all Mamak shops were immediately investigated. Photo: World of Buzz

But there was one statement he made that was even more disgusting. This TikToker said that there was once a customer who found frozen human feces in Dhaal sauce.

This female TikToker did not mention the exact location of the shops that carried out the disgusting things that led to this offering. Even the video he first uploaded has been deleted but there are still many other accounts that have re-uploaded his statement.

As a result of the content, the Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Entrepreneurs Association (PRESMA) immediately carried out an investigation. Not just a handful but all mamak shops in Malaysia will be visited and inspected one by one.

“We don’t understand the purpose of uploading the video but we will still process it legally, even though he has deleted the video,” said Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan as president of PRESMA.

The content creator’s statement will be kept as evidence while the police carry out an investigation. If there is a mistake or defamation, then this process will continue to court.

Watch the video “Enjoying Sundanese Buffet at BSD Lakeside Resto”

(dfl/odi)