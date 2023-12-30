Calls for calm in Peru amid rise in COVID-19 cases – DW – 12/30/2023

The Minister of Health of Peru, César Vásquez, asked this Friday (12/29/2023) for calm from the citizens of his country in the face of the increase in COVID-19 cases and recommended that they get vaccinated again against that disease.

“Although there is a significant increase in cases, this does not correspond to the same proportion of hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care and deaths. We call for calm, people can continue with their routine, but they should not forget the safety measures. prevention. If you have symptoms compatible with COVID-19, wear a mask,” said Vásquez, quoted in a statement from his office distributed this Friday.

The head of Health of Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world from COVID-19, explained that the bivalent vaccine available to the Andean nation protects against new lineages of the virus, thus preventing serious complications. .

Regarding the progress of vaccination, Vásquez specified that during 2023 more than three million bivalent vaccines have been applied, of which more than one million were applied to adults over 60 years of age.

“We have a sufficient amount of bivalent vaccines, which are the most effective doses against the lineages of the virus that circulate in the country. There is no better way to protect yourself than with the vaccine and this government is guaranteeing it,” he emphasized.

Cases almost tripled

According to official data, in November an average of 600 to 700 cases of COVID-19 per week were recorded in Peru. Currently, there are more than 1,700 weekly infections.

The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Alberto Otárola Peñaranda, stated yesterday that parties or social gatherings will not be prohibited at the end of the year, although he recommended people go to the nearest vaccination center to receive the bivalent vaccine.

The local newspaper El Comercio detailed that the areas with the greatest increase in cases are Lima, Ica, La Libertad and Piura.

In statements to the newspaper, María Martínez Barrera, director of Immunizations of the Ministry of Health of Peru, asked the population to get vaccinated. “We ask the population not to let their guard down and to continue getting vaccinated, that is why we remain active with the vaccination points throughout Peruvian territory,” she said.

