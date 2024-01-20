Calls to ban both import and transit of Russian grain / Article

Grain is the basis of “Dobele miller”. Almost everything is made of them. It is emphasized here – not a single crumb of flour came from the instigators of the war. The grain in them is mostly grown in Latvia. However, since the start of the war, there have been a lot of offers to buy grain cheaper.

“If we make a complete assumption, if we were to process only Russian, let’s say, cereals from Russia at affordable prices, they are definitely worth millions of euros in monetary terms. However, we understand very well that any offer at the moment or any tempting offer to engage in some transactions is definitely from our point of view, it is a short-term deal. We definitely do not subordinate our activity to any benefits,” says Kristaps Amsils, chairman of the board of JSC “Dobeles dzirnavnieks”.

While the “Dobele miller” chooses to give up the Russian millions, there are businessmen for whom the lure of profit is stronger. Kristaps Amsils is sure that the majority of Russian grain that remains in Latvia is fodder.

Since a large part of the imported grain is corn, he also believes that there is a very high probability that the grain coming from Russia comes from the territories occupied by the warmongers.

“In the 2021-2022 grain season, Russia exported a total of four million tons of corn. Then Ukraine did six times more, reaching as much as 28 million tons. So the concern now is if we see a sharp increase in corn volumes , from where Russia suddenly has such large quantities of corn, we can all guess,” said the manager of “Dobeles zirnavnieks”.

Amsil also points out that over the past years, Russia has purposefully increased the volume of exported wheat, gaining an additional tool with which to blackmail the world.

In recent years, Russia has been applying an export tax to exported grain, which ranges from 20 to 25 percent.

“Anyone who engages in grain trade with Russia is directly supporting the Russian budget, and directly we can say that they are putting their finger on the financing of the war in Ukraine,” said Amsil.

He believes that the Baltic States should agree on banning both import and transit of Russian grain through our ports. There will still be other routes to supply Africa. If there is no ban, the consequences will be long-term, because the local grain cannot compete with the cheap grain of the warmongers.

