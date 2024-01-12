Calm down people. Compulsory viewing of SBS only applies to the camps

#Calm #people #Compulsory #viewing #SBS #applies #camps

The left of the Netherlands is still in TOTAL PANIC

Calm down leftists. It won’t all be too bad under Wilders I. Wierd Duk from the Telegraaf is again causing alarm. But the soup is not eaten that hot. This mandatory SBS viewing only applies to the re-education camps in Ter Apel, Budel, Sint Annaparochie, Burgum, Den Helder, Rijswijk, Katwijk, Middelburg, Winterswijk, Tilburg, Gilze, etc. [kaart met alle kampen, na de break]. However, the meatball on Wednesday and the Chinese on Sunday are mandatory (pick-up is allowed). Also mandatory: singing the Wilhelmus at all primary schools and then reading Reve, eating fish on Friday, looking for Easter eggs at Easter, Zwarte Piet, gourmet food at Christmas, setting off fireworks on New Year’s Eve and listening to Het Nederlandse Lied on the only remaining public radio station. Left-wing people are also obliged to take a holiday in their own country (three weeks max) & say “hello Mr. Cop” when they encounter a cop. You see… it’s not all that bad. To get used to, some pieces of SBS.

Also Read:  Roxeanne Hazes provides clarification about postponed wedding

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Żabka and Poznań will go to Fortnite. The Polish chain of stores is increasingly focusing on gaming
Żabka and Poznań will go to Fortnite. The Polish chain of stores is increasingly focusing on gaming
Posted on
It’s not a phone, it’s an “everything device”. Rabbit R1 with AI goes against Android and iOS – MobilMania.cz
It’s not a phone, it’s an “everything device”. Rabbit R1 with AI goes against Android and iOS – MobilMania.cz
Posted on
Internally, Olivier Maingain criticizes the double candidacy of Bernard Clerfayt on the Défi lists
Internally, Olivier Maingain criticizes the double candidacy of Bernard Clerfayt on the Défi lists
Posted on
Calm down people. Compulsory viewing of SBS only applies to the camps
Calm down people. Compulsory viewing of SBS only applies to the camps
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News