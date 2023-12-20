Cameron Diaz criticizes frenetic thinking: sleeping apart must be ‘normalized’ | Stars

#Cameron #Diaz #criticizes #frenetic #thinking #sleeping #normalized #Stars

Cameron Diaz thinks people think too narrowly about couples who don’t sleep together. The 51-year-old American actress believes that sleeping separately should be “normalized”, she says in the podcast of model Molly Sims.

Diaz and her husband Benji Madden sleep in the same bed, but she can imagine the idea of ​​sleeping separately. “I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I’m going to sleep in my room. You are going to sleep in your room,” is how the actress would imagine it. “And then we have the bedroom in the middle where we can get together.”

However, Diaz doesn’t like that at the moment, because she still likes her husband way too much not to be close to him. “I always said it before we were married,” said Diaz.

Diaz and Madden, the guitarist for the band Good Charlotte, got married in 2015. The two met ten months earlier.

