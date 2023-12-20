Cameron Diaz criticizes frenetic thinking: sleeping apart must be ‘normalized’ | Stars

#Cameron #Diaz #criticizes #frenetic #thinking #sleeping #normalized #Stars

Cameron Diaz thinks people think too narrowly about couples who don’t sleep together. The 51-year-old American actress believes that sleeping separately should be “normalized”, she says in the podcast of model Molly Sims.

Diaz and her husband Benji Madden sleep in the same bed, but she can imagine the idea of ​​sleeping separately. “I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I’m going to sleep in my room. You are going to sleep in your room,” is how the actress would imagine it. “And then we have the bedroom in the middle where we can get together.”

However, Diaz doesn’t like that at the moment, because she still likes her husband way too much not to be close to him. “I always said it before we were married,” said Diaz.

Diaz and Madden, the guitarist for the band Good Charlotte, got married in 2015. The two met ten months earlier.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  guts and trips!

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
VIDEO The moment when PSD deputy Daniel Ghiță pulled a USR parliamentarian by the ears. “I hope that Marcel Ciolacu takes a stand”
Posted on
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
The possible NEW shirt that Messi will use next year at Inter Miami was leaked: the striking details
Posted on
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
advice from nutritionists – Il Tempo
Posted on
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Is the United States government willing to release Alex Saab?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News