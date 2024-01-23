Cameroon: launch of the world’s first systematic vaccination against malaria

#Cameroon #launch #worlds #systematic #vaccination #malaria

Cameroon launched the world’s first systematic and large-scale vaccination campaign against malaria on Monday, noted AFP journalists, a “historic step” according to the WHO in the fight against this disease, one of the deadliest in the world. African children.

Malaria, also called malaria, is a disease transmitted to humans through the bites of certain types of mosquitoes. It kills more than 600,000 people each year, 95% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization. And on the continent, children under 5 years old account for more than 80% of deaths.

More than 300,000 doses of the RTS,S anti-malaria vaccine, from the British pharmaceutical group GSK, the first to have been validated and recommended by the WHO, were delivered to Cameroon on November 21. It took two months to organize the start of this campaign during which the anti-malaria injection is offered free of charge, according to the government, and systematically, to all children under six months of age, at the same time as other compulsory or recommended conventional vaccines. .

Sami Nemli with Agency / Les Inspirations ECO

‘);

}

else{

taggm1=’div-gpt-ad-1585670193615-0’;

document.write(‘

‘);

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(”+ taggm1 +”); });

document.write(‘

‘);

}