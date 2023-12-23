Camilo Cándido’s first words upon his arrival in Mexico (VIDEO)

The Blue Cross Celestial Machine He has tied up his next signing heading to Clausura 2024, it is the Uruguayan defender Camilo Candidowho arrived in Mexico this Friday night to report soon to the Noria facilities, and sign his contract.

During his arrival, Cándido spoke to some members of the press, and gave his first words as a Cruz Azul player, ensuring that his decision was easy because it is one of the big teams in Mexico.

“When they say Cruz Azul, the first thing you say is yes, a great team, every player would like to be there, I have to take advantage of the opportunity. I was happy in Brazil, but here I’m going to be better. It’s a good decision,” he commented.

“I try to arrive with surprise, I am characterized by being a fast player, I will try to do my best,” he added about his characteristics.

Cándido will be the second official reinforcement of the Machine for Clausura 2024, after Gonzalo Piovi was announced this Friday, who arrived from Racing de Avellaneda.

