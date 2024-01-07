Campaign for Golden Week!Zhao Shaokang asked for votes… He suddenly shouted one sentence and was suppressed and handcuffed on the spot – Politics – China Times News Network

#Campaign #Golden #WeekZhao #Shaokang #asked #votes.. #suddenly #shouted #sentence #suppressed #handcuffed #spot #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

On the 7th, KMT vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang (right), accompanied by KMT legislative candidate Luo Zhiqiang (left), accepted a joint interview with the media before going to Tonghua Night Market in Bei City to vote. (Photo by Zheng Rennan)

The 2024 general election has entered the final countdown, and legislators from various places are fiercely fighting, with fierce competition among blue, green and white. As a result, on the evening of the 7th, Zhao Shaokang accompanied legislative candidate Luo Zhiqiang to sweep the streets. The group arrived at the Tonghua Night Market in Taipei. During the process, they were attacked by the reform party’s legislative candidate Zhu Yiming, who shouted that he and Luo Zhiqiang would debate. However, because Zhao Shaokang was present at the scene, the security personnel were nervous and restrained and handcuffed Zhu Yiming on the spot. Afterwards, Zhu Yiming also emphasized, “The person I want to protest is my opponent Luo Zhiqiang of the Chinese Kuomintang. Zhao Shaokang just accompanied Luo Zhiqiang to sweep the streets today.”

On the 7th, KMT vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang, accompanied by KMT legislative candidate Luo Zhiqiang, went to Tonghua Night Market in Bei City to pray for votes. During the trip, some excited people shouted that Luo Zhiqiang did not dare to debate with him and was immediately suppressed to the ground by security personnel on the side. Removed from the scene. (Photo by Zheng Rennan) On the 7th, KMT vice presidential candidate Zhao Shaokang, accompanied by KMT legislative candidate Luo Zhiqiang, went to Tonghua Night Market in Bei City to pray for votes. During the trip, some excited people shouted that Luo Zhiqiang did not dare to debate with him and was immediately stopped by security. The personnel were restrained on the ground and taken away from the scene. (Photo by Zheng Rennan)

When Zhao Shaokang and Luo Zhiqiang were sweeping the streets and passing through Tonghua Street on the evening of the 7th, a man suddenly came out from behind and shouted, “Luo Zhiqiang, don’t leave, Luo Zhiqiang is here to argue, Luo Zhiqiang will argue with me now.” The security personnel immediately After noticing the obstruction, the man was immediately suppressed to the ground. The man was also wearing a “Taiwan Reform Zhu Yiming” campaign vest, which is Taipei City’s 6th District Legislative Candidate Zhu Yiming. Finally, the police took him away in handcuffs. .

Zhu Yiming also restored the process on Facebook on the 7th and said, “Luo Zhiqiang and Zhao Shaokang of the Chinese Kuomintang met me while sweeping the streets. I invited Luo Zhiqiang of the Chinese Kuomintang to debate with me, but he was suppressed to the ground by the heavy police force beside him. He was even handcuffed and taken to the police station.” Zhu Yiming also emphasized, “The person I want to protest is my opponent Luo Zhiqiang of the Chinese Kuomintang. Zhao Shaokang just accompanied Luo Zhiqiang to sweep the streets today.”

Campaign for Golden Week!Zhao Shaokang was sweeping the streets… He suddenly shouted something and was suppressed and handcuffed on the spot.