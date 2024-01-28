CAN 2023: Angola qualified for the quarter-finals –

The Angolan football team remains in the African Cup of Nations by beating Namibia 3-0 today at the Paz Stadium in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

Now, expectations fall on the game today, 9 pm, between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Félix Houhphet-Boigny Stadium, in Abidjan. The winner will compete against Palancas Negras in the quarter-finals.

It should be remembered that this is the first time that the Angolan football team has reached this stage of the African Cup of Nations.

In the regular phase, remember, the Palancas Negras finished in first place with seven points (Group D), the result of a draw and two victories, against Algeria (1-1), Mauritania (3-2) and Burkina Faso ( 2-0).

Netanyahu Bluntly Says Israel Attacks Iran
Netanyahu Bluntly Says Israel Attacks Iran
Posted on
Bitcoin could fall back to the mid-$20,000s, market expert warns
Bitcoin could fall back to the mid-$20,000s, market expert warns
Posted on
Here's what Apple's new rules mean for iPad users
Here’s what Apple’s new rules mean for iPad users
Posted on
From Israel they call the meeting to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a constructive meeting
From Israel they call the meeting to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a constructive meeting
Posted on
