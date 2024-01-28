CAN 2023: Angola qualified for the quarter-finals

The Angolan football team remains in the African Cup of Nations by beating Namibia 3-0 today at the Paz Stadium in Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire.

Now, expectations fall on the game today, 9 pm, between Nigeria and Cameroon, at the Félix Houhphet-Boigny Stadium, in Abidjan. The winner will compete against Palancas Negras in the quarter-finals.

It should be remembered that this is the first time that the Angolan football team has reached this stage of the African Cup of Nations.

In the regular phase, remember, the Palancas Negras finished in first place with seven points (Group D), the result of a draw and two victories, against Algeria (1-1), Mauritania (3-2) and Burkina Faso ( 2-0).