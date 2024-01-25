CAN 2023: Angola wins first place in group D

The National Team finished in first place and undefeated in group D, of CAN 2023, which takes place in Côte d`Ivoire, thanks to the victory against Burkina Faso, by 2-0, in the challenge of the 3rd and final round of this initial phase.

With a goal from Mabululu, in the 36th minute, in a challenge that took place this Tuesday, at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium, in Yamoussoukro, Angola has seven points, against four from Burkina Faso, in second, both already qualified for the round of 16 .

Angola’s second goal came from a play by debutant Jeremi Bela, who in rotation shot for the opponent goalkeeper’s incomplete save and a complete rebound by Zine Salvador, at 90+3`.

It was confirmation of the national team’s second victory in the competition, after a draw in the debut with Algeria (1-1).

Thus, the Palancas Negras return to the city of Bouaké and the Paz Stadium, where they progressed in the first two matches of the continental event, to face the best third-placed team in group E or F, at 6 pm on Saturday, in the round of 16.

