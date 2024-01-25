CAN 2023: “Only victory matters”, says commentator on the team’s game today –

Angola plays again this Tuesday, 23rd, against the Burkina Faso team, in a game related to the last round of the group stage, in the African Cup of Nations (CAN 2023), which takes place in Côte d’Ivoire.

The sports commentator Radio , José Paulo Nzinga said that for today’s game, “only victory matters”.

José Nzinga believes that coach Pedro Gonçalves will make changes to the midfield to have a cohesive team that meets the demands.

Angola leads the group with four points, as a result of a draw, a win, four goals scored and three conceded, followed by Burkina Faso, four points, a win, a draw, three goals scored and two conceded.

