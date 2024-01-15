CAN 2023 will be broadcast to more than 200 countries –

The channels holding TV broadcasting rights that will cover Can 2023, which kicks off next Saturday, in Côte d’Ivoire, are already known. As announced this Wednesday, 10th, in Abidjan, the African Football Confederation, bodies from Africa, Europe, Asia, South America, North America and the Caribbean are accredited.

The competition will take place from January 13th to February 11th, 2024, in Côte d’Ivoire, with the presence of 24 teams from the continent.

According to the CAF website, TV broadcast partners also include Sky and BBC (United Kingdom), LaLiga+ (Spain), SportItalia (Italy), Sport Digital (Germany and Switzerland), SportTV (Portugal), Viaplay (Nordics) and Band TV (Brazil).

This is followed by IbeIN Sport, CANAL+, New World TV and approximately 45 Free To Air broadcasters who also signed their respective partnerships with CAF, which will result in CAN’2023 being broadcast to approximately 180 countries.

More Interesting News