CAN 2024: Meet the 23 players in the National Football Pre-Selection –

The coach of the Palancas Negras, Pedro Gonçalves, announced this Sunday, 17th, in a press conference, the players chosen for the final phase of CAN 2023, to be played in Côte d’Ivoire from January 16th to February 20th.

The twenty-three players were called up today for the National Honors Football Pre-Selection, aiming for the African Cup of Nations (CAN’2024)

Among the 23 called up today, Sunday, at a press conference that took place at the headquarters of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), with coach Pedro Gonçalves, three are goalkeepers.

Below is the list:

Goalkeeper)

Neblú, Kadú and Dominique

(Defenses)

Eddie Afonso, Quinito, Jonathan Buatu, Gaspar, Lois August, Nuriu Fortune

(Mediums)

Fredy, Beni, Bruno Paz, Keliano Manuel, Show, Estrela

(Advanced)

Zine, Mabululu, Milson, Gelson Dala, Jeremiah Bela, Mbala Nzola, Zito Luvumbo

Also Read:  Angolan air fleet supports elections in DRC -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports
Posted on
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Putin threatened Helsinki, while the Finnish presidential candidates criticize Viktor Orbán
Posted on
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Demand for used electric cars continues to grow
Posted on
Tech: Good news for Android users: soon you won’t need a webcam if your smartphone is there
Tech: Good news for Android users: soon you won’t need a webcam if your smartphone is there
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News