CAN 2024: Meet the 23 players in the National Football Pre-Selection

The coach of the Palancas Negras, Pedro Gonçalves, announced this Sunday, 17th, in a press conference, the players chosen for the final phase of CAN 2023, to be played in Côte d’Ivoire from January 16th to February 20th.

The twenty-three players were called up today for the National Honors Football Pre-Selection, aiming for the African Cup of Nations (CAN’2024)

Among the 23 called up today, Sunday, at a press conference that took place at the headquarters of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), with coach Pedro Gonçalves, three are goalkeepers.

Below is the list:

Goalkeeper)

Neblú, Kadú and Dominique

(Defenses)

Eddie Afonso, Quinito, Jonathan Buatu, Gaspar, Lois August, Nuriu Fortune

(Mediums)

Fredy, Beni, Bruno Paz, Keliano Manuel, Show, Estrela

(Advanced)

Zine, Mabululu, Milson, Gelson Dala, Jeremiah Bela, Mbala Nzola, Zito Luvumbo