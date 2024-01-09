Can Alan Wake content come to Dead by Daylight? | News block

According to a teaser, the world of Dead by Daylight will soon be expanded with Alan Wake content, as a post appeared on the game’s official Twitter page that strongly suggests this.

It just so happened that a post appeared on the social media site in question, on which we can see a flashlight that glows in the dark, exactly the same as the one that Alan Wake had in the hands of the episodes of the series so far, which is also confirmed by the atmosphere associated with it, but there are still other assumptions. .

For example, someone prefers Hopper from Stranger Things, but the name of Emily Davis from Until Dawn was also mentioned. Be that as it may, the speculations may soon come to an end, as the creators will officially announce what is behind it in a few hours.

Also Read:  CES 2024: It can even go to war. They converted a durable tablet into a drone controller

