Can astronauts have sex in space? Space companies solve a curious problem – SMARTmania.cz

The universe is getting closer and closer to us. However, the increase in the number of space companies that offer “ordinary mortals” the opportunity to look into the cosmos also brings unspoken questions. For example, what about love life hundreds of kilometers above the surface of planet Earth?

Love life in space

In April of this year, a group of scientists published an expert article on the name “Is the Emerging Space Tourism Industry Taking Sex in Space Seriously?”. The study is primarily signed by David Cullen, Professor of Astrobiology and Space Biotechnology at Cranfield University in Great Britain.

The text looks at the very phenomenon of love life in space and considers the potential risks and reasons why it is an important topic to think about. It is worth noting that there is not a single room on the International Space Station (ISS) that is not captured by cameras, so astronauts have virtually no privacy.

But they don’t necessarily need it, it’s a generally known fact that astronauts in orbit are celibate and don’t indulge in sex or masturbation. However, scientists logically expect that the behavior and motivations of space tourists will be more or less different from professional astronauts. And that’s when the talk of sex in space comes up.

Is this even physically possible?

The basic problem is how the human body and usual coital movements will function in weightlessness. Will penetration even be possible in such a state? Scientists believe that the movement of bodies itself should not represent the biggest obstacle. It is more about body fluids that naturally belong to sexual intercourse.

Since no one has yet tested sex in space, it is impossible to say for sure how droplets of sweat and other fluids will behave in weightlessness. Videos from the ISS clearly show us how water and other drinks that are normally used for drinking behave in such a state. They literally fly around the room in the form of spheres or balls.

Maria Santaguida, an expert from the non-profit organization Astrosex Research Institute (ASRI), said that there are prototypes of masturbation aids for astronauts that can suck out released body fluids from the genital area – both in men and women. However, a device that would work similarly for classic penetrative sex has not yet been tested in space.

Pregnancy in orbit

We would have sex as such, a sexual act. According to scientists, it is obviously not impossible to enjoy an intimate moment in space, but it will require certain precautions and special equipment. However, the future is favorable to it. Another big question arises on the topic of potential conception of a child in space and subsequent pregnancy.

Scientists have even already tested the chance of getting pregnant in space on mice. However, the stress of the journey itself caused none of the experimental mice to become pregnant. This is of course an aspect that can play a big role in human individuals as well. Traveling into space is a very challenging thing for the human psyche.

ISS – International Space Station

However, the calculations of experts indicate that fertilization as such in microgravity can occur. A much bigger problem is the implantation of the fertilized egg in the uterus and the subsequent movement of the embryo inside the mother. According to experiments on mice, zero gravity can affect the development of some organs, including bones and muscles, which can ultimately be fatal for the fetus.

However, the professional public believes that in the relatively near future it will be necessary to give a clear answer to the question of whether it is possible to get pregnant and give birth to a healthy child in space. If humanity has to travel through space in an attempt to colonize other planets, pregnancy in space will be inevitable.

Experts are currently counting on another solution. It will be significantly easier to equip a spaceship with frozen eggs and sperm. This not only ensures protection against radioactive cosmic radiation, but also eliminates problems associated with copulation and subsequent pregnancy directly in space. If humanity really wants to colonize another planet, they will simply thaw the biological material at the destination and use it for artificial insemination.

