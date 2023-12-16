Can Aurora Happen on Other Planets? This is the difference with Aurora on Earth

#Aurora #Happen #Planets #difference #Aurora #Earth

SPACE — In the northern hemisphere, we can see the Aurora Borealis. However, is Earth the only planet that has auroras?

Astronomer Matt Robinson says no. Earth is not the only planet that experiences auroras. Aurora-like atmospheric displays have been observed on all planets except Mercury. On Mercury there are no auroras because of its proximity to the Sun.

Auroras occur in the Earth’s atmosphere because the Earth has a strong magnetic field. Auroras occur due to interactions between magnetically charged particles in the solar wind and gas molecules in our atmosphere.

Auroras are also visible on the planets Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune from almost the same process. The magnetic dynamics and atmospheres of all these planets are different so that some planets have stronger auroras than others.

Aurora of planet Jupiter

Auroras on Jupiter are very striking and much larger and more intense than on Earth. This is caused by charged particles from Jupiter’s magnetosphere colliding with the atmosphere near the poles.

Jupiter’s magnetic field is 20 thousand times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field, so the auroras on Jupiter are stronger.

Saturn’s auroras are also caused by interactions between charged particles and the planet’s atmosphere. However, Saturn’s aurora is less intense than Jupiter’s because its magnetic field is weaker.

Uranus and Neptune have weaker auroras than Jupiter and Saturn. Auroras on both planets are thought to be caused by the interaction between the planet’s magnetic field and the solar wind.

These planets are 1.8 and 2.8 billion miles from the Sun, respectively, so it’s not surprising that auroras here are weak and rare.

Auroras also occur on Mars. Interestingly, the aurora on Mars was only photographed for the first time by NASA’s MAVEN mission in 2018.

Martian aurora are thought to be caused by interactions between the solar wind and local magnetic fields on the planet’s surface. In contrast to auroras on Earth, which primarily occur in the polar regions, auroras on Mars can occur at lower latitudes, sometimes as far as 30 degrees south.