can claim the Lithuanian record

The last country on Dawn’s list was Libya, which has been at war for the past few years and was dangerous to travel there. “I decided that if I’m going to be shot, let it happen in the last country,” the interviewer smiled.

His journeys began during his studies with the choir. The boy attended the MK Čiurlionis music school, after which he studied musicology (he could study not much without music, because he did not study some general education subjects in the older classes), in addition, he became interested in the Gregorian chant and joined the choir.

And he wrote his bachelor’s thesis on Lithuanian religious music, in addition, he learned that the Lithuanian Research Center in the United States stores information related to this, and then he found the opportunity to go to the United States (which was very difficult at the time, as soon as Lithuania regained its independence), where he collected material for his bachelor’s thesis, he also found an opportunity to work. “At that time, it was said in Lithuania that US dollars just grow on trees, so I really wanted to pick them. And indeed, the salary, even for washing dishes illegally, made a big impression on me”, stated Aušrys.

Later, he was asked to create a website for the Lithuanian Research Center – he was a self-taught programmer, so he set to work and managed to create a website with a solid archive and catalogs. And later, the Lithuanian kept going to the United States to work for the time for which he received a visa. Once, for a couple of days, she even nursed and fed disabled monks of respectable age through a feeding tube, because the two nurses who took care of them wanted to go fishing together.

In Lithuania, Aušrys worked for some time in the music club “Broadway” founded by a friend, he managed various organizational matters.

Well, his first serious tour – aside from European choir tours and work trips to the US – was a trip with friends to Brazil in 2004. He visited a lot there, experienced a lot, and when he returned home, he really wanted more.

Aušri’s second more serious tourist trip was to Ethiopia in the following year – none of his friends wanted to go there, so he tried and realized that he could travel alone. It’s true, he almost went to jail for accidentally taking a picture of a bridge – it is forbidden to take pictures of government buildings and other objects in Ethiopia.

Instead of renting a house, it’s a trip

Later, the guy, after working for several months, kept running out here and there. The loyalty points – “miles” provided by airlines helped him a lot to pay for plane tickets (in those days, he received a lot of “miles” for a trip to the USA; now it would be difficult to buy something tangible in this way).

And those around him knew about Aushri’s propensity to travel and his ability to collect all kinds of discount points, they often asked him to help buy plane tickets (a dozen years ago, few people knew how to do it online), and finally, an acquaintance persuaded him to switch from his job at the Broadway club to a travel agency.

in 2008 together with a friend, he founded his agency geros-keliones.lt (UAB A&R Travel). At the beginning, he worked at a loss, later Aušrys created a travel sales system on the Internet, which was quite new at the time and proved successful.

The man spent everything he earned on travel. “At one point, I rented an apartment, but then I thought – well, after all, half a year’s rent payments would cost me another trip, so I’d rather go back to live with my parents,” the man from Vilnius recalled.

His parents were not angry, especially since they sensed that in a few months of the year he would not be at home.

A saving thought occurred

Aušrys also worked while traveling, even though the internet connection was still poor in some countries – he had put together a kind of internet phone station himself, thanks to which he could always answer calls, wherever he was, and receive and answer customer inquiries online.

“It used to be that there was a lot of work in Lithuania, I could hardly manage to move around, but I feel that this kind of life is already weighing me down – then I buy a travel ticket – and it is immediately relieved. Well, when the date of the trip comes, you have to find time and leave,” the traveler recalled.

And here is one day in 2015. Aušrys sat down, made a list and calculated that he had visited exactly half of the world’s countries. And then a salutary thought arose – if you can travel half the world, you can travel the whole world!

So he began to figure out how to go to countries that are more difficult to reach (in some places there were difficulties in obtaining a visa), how to avoid dangers, and he kept filling his list until this year he managed to reach his goal – he visited all the countries of the world that are on the UN list.

As already mentioned, the last country Aušris visited was Libya. The penultimate one is Turkmenistan, the trip moved to it because its borders were closed for a very long time, until this year, after the pandemic. Well, Aušrys did not want to change the planned order, because, as already mentioned, he was of the opinion that if he were to die, it would only happen in the last country, which is called extremely dangerous. True, when he finally went to the dangerous Libya, it turned out that the war there was over and everything was calm.

In one place it is dangerous, in another it is boring

Aušrii found the Central African Republic to be the most dangerous country out of all the countries he visited – there is constant unrest in the country, there are many soldiers everywhere, and tanks drive around the country’s capital, Bangui. It is true, as Aušrys noticed, that the first days frightening images of tanks and weapons later become quite common.

In the Central African Republic, it was more difficult for him to get used to officials who were always hanging around and wanting bribes. Once, Aušrys almost ended up in prison, because he went for a walk around the city without his passport (he had a copy of it, which did not convince the officials, and he had left the original at the Nigerian consulate in order to get a visa to this country).

“The police station where I found myself resembled a market – a huge hall, a lot of commotion and a lot of people trying to explain each of their problems. I was scolded and reprimanded by a solid looking officer there and told to present my passport immediately. They allowed me to call – I was holding the phone in my hand and thought that I don’t know the number of the consulate, there is no internet, so I’m really stuck. But the phone just rang in my hand, a call from the Nigerian Embassy saying that the passport was ready. I rushed to ask him for help, the consul rushed to the police station with my passport. And the policewoman scolded him, then he paid a bribe of maybe 50 dollars for me (I didn’t carry that much cash with me) and finally let me go,” Aušrys recalled one of his many travel adventures.

There were so many of those adventures that it is difficult to single out any of them, after all, many of the countries visited by the traveler are generally unknown to Lithuanians, for example, the former colonies of Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda located in the Caribbean Sea. While visiting São Tomé and Príncipe, our hero thought that with so many sandy beaches and jungles, he would like to live in retirement.

Well, the states located on the islands of Oceania appeared to the traveler to be rather desolate, although also exotic.

“For example, there is such a country as the Marshall Islands, it is beautiful, but small. I asked for the internet password at the hotel – I was told that there is no internet. Then I asked how it was possible to buy a mobile communication card with the Internet – I was told again that there is no Internet, there is no Internet at all – there was some kind of optical cable that supplied the Internet across the ocean, and that was it. Planes rarely fly there, I had at least a week to explore the small island quickly. I had even started reading local newspapers (they are in English) and organized files on the computer so as not to get bored”, Aušrys, who can speak ten languages, recalled.

The island-state of Nauru, located in the same region, appeared to him to be very weak. It used to be rich in the mineral phosphate (which is formed from bird droppings) and the country became very rich, but recently the minerals have run out, leaving many dug-out quarries and bleak scenery. Most of the population are refugees who have not been admitted to Australia. And they are very obese – according to Aušris, he has never seen so many obese people anywhere else.

There were opportunities to take care of them, because there is still a lot of time before the flight, and the island is small – you can cross it all in 2 hours (it is the third smallest country in terms of area in the world after the Vatican and Monaco). There are maybe three cafes in the whole country, the food in them is kind of strange, probably taken out of the microwave and reheated.

“The inhabitants of the island were so used to living richly from fossils that they didn’t even learn how to cook… I met the Americans living there, who told me that they had invited some locals to visit them – and they were very impressed with the meal, even though it was a simple steak,” Aušrys recalled. .

From wandering to the village

Well, after visiting the last of all the states, Aušrys returned to the village of Palendriai in the Kelmė district – this is where he unexpectedly found himself during the pandemic. When the quarantine started, it is understandable that his travel agency activities almost stopped. And now, besides the manager, there is only one employee left.

Since Aušrys had not forgotten the Gregorian chant during his travels, someone from the community mentioned that an employee was needed at the guest house of the singing monks in Palendriai – and Aušrys said that he could take it, after all, he lives in Vilnius with his parents. When he received an invitation to start work and show initiative, he got a little lost, not knowing where to start.

“Then I started thinking about which of all the hotels I visited – there were really many of them, both cheap and very expensive – left a good impression on me – what kind of service, what kind of breakfast, etc. – and what I could apply here – and I did that easily”, said Aušrys, who is still working in his travel agency.

He said that because all the countries have already been visited, he is not sad at all. He considered that it might be possible to register a Lithuanian record – as far as he was interested, there is no such record yet, on the other hand, he read somewhere that a Lithuanian said that he had visited all the countries.

“A lot of people ask me, which country did you like the most?” Where would you like to live? – says Aušrys – It’s actually a difficult question. After traveling to a new country, it usually seems very interesting and fun, but later the first impressions fade away and various problems become apparent. Heat, cold, political issues, poverty, earthquakes… Or simply boring nature – there is no change of seasons. No matter how strange it sounds, after traveling all over the world I realized that the best place to live is here in Lithuania. And after settling in Palendriai, I no longer want to go anywhere. Everything is just fine here. No unrest, no serious problems, lots of peace, always smiling monks and their guests. I think this is where I would like to stay. But to understand that, I had to travel the world.”

There are many strange corners in the world

Counting whether all the countries of the world have really been visited is not so easy, because the status of some of them is completely unclear.

As already mentioned, Aušrys visited all 193 countries and a dozen territories registered by the UN, which would be 205 if counted.

Let’s say he visited such countries in the Caribbean as Aruba, Curaçao – it’s like separate countries with their own currency, government institutions, autonomy, but officially they are still considered territories of the Queen of the Netherlands.

“Another very interesting place is the Isle of Man, a sovereign island that is close to Ireland and Great Britain, but does not belong to them or the EU. It has four from the 19th century. modes of transport that have survived and are in normal operation are the electric tram, steam train, funicular and horse-drawn tram. It’s really interesting, besides, it’s easy to fly to this island from London or take a boat from Liverpool,” Aušrys tempted.

An even stranger site off the coast of Great Britain is Fort Sylland, a WWII-era platform on stilts in the sea that declared independence but was not recognized by anyone. One family lives in it.

True, the status of the much better-known Vatican is completely unclear – it is considered a state, but it is not included in the UN list.

You can definitely set a record

We asked Gintaras Pociaus, director of the “Rekordų Akademija” Public Enterprise, about whether Aušrys could fix the Lithuanian record, or maybe someone else has overtaken him.

“In the Lithuanian record register, there is a record “Most visited countries” registered in 2016 – it is a Vilnius resident, Danas Pankevičius, who visited 147 countries between 1999 and 2016. period.

Information about various travelers is periodically heard in the public space, and the impressive numbers of the countries or states they visited are mentioned. This is probably the case, but verbal statements alone are not enough to register a record. In order to register this type of record, a list of the countries visited should be submitted in chronological order, which would reflect information about when, where, and how long the visits were made.

It is also necessary to substantiate the above-mentioned information, that is, to provide evidence of visiting the country – for example, visas in the passport, hotel check-in and check-out cards, tickets or boarding passes for various vehicles, etc. really very wide. But, of course, all these things take time – perhaps this is one of the reasons why active travelers postpone the decision to register the number of countries visited as an official record for the future.

Of course, Mr. Aušrys Matonis can apply to the “Records Academy” and submit material for record registration,” assured G. Pocius.