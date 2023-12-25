can clean blood vessels, strengthen bones and immunity

#clean #blood #vessels #strengthen #bones #immunity

But several new studies in mice have shown that manganese can reduce the amount of lipids in the blood that build up and cause blood vessels to narrow.

Not only that, as New Atlas reported, this trace element can help remove plaque that has already formed on the walls of blood vessels.

Of course, more research is needed, but Briana Costello, M.D., of general and interventional cardiology at the Texas Heart Institute, says the new data are worth noting.

How does manganese clog arteries?

Let me repeat: Manganese has not yet been proven to unclog blood vessels in humans. Generally speaking, a study in mice showed that manganese can bind to substances that transport cholesterol and triglycerides into the bloodstream. This disrupts the process of blood vessel narrowing, prevents the formation of new thickenings and removes some of the plaques that have already accumulated.

Michelle Routhenstein, a nutritionist at Preventive Cardiology, mentioned manganese’s antioxidant properties, which may be what helps reduce plaque.

“Manganese is a mineral required for antioxidants that help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, two of the most important risk factors for heart disease and plaque formation in blood vessels,” explained the specialist.

Although manganese is beneficial to mice (and possibly humans), experts agree that the best way to prevent vasoconstriction is through a heart-healthy diet and regular exercise. Also, in order to avoid calcification of blood vessels, you should not smoke. If you do, quit as soon as possible.

Other health benefits of manganese

Regardless of whether you’re concerned about atherosclerosis, manganese may provide additional benefits.

“Manganese is a micronutrient that is essential in small amounts for energy production, bone strength, blood sugar control, and immune system support,” explained Dr. Chang-Han Chen.

Other studies suggest that manganese, along with calcium and zinc, may also play an important role in promoting wound healing and the creation of new skin cells, but more research is needed to confirm this.

What are the best sources of manganese?

According to dr. C. Cheno, if you follow the principles of a healthy diet, you probably already consume a sufficient amount of manganese. Plus, some of the best sources of manganese include foods that appeal to even the pickiest of eaters!

Products rich in manganese: black pepper, black tea, brown rice, buckwheat, bulgur, chickpeas, clams, coffee, cereals, hazelnuts, beans, lentils, mussels, oats, oysters, peas, peanuts, pineapple, potatoes ( with skins), pumpkin seeds, soybeans, spinach, sweet potatoes, soy curd, wheat germ, whole grain bread.

How much manganese do you need?

Routhenstein recommends 1.8 mg of manganese per day for women and 2.3 mg for men. According to dr. C.Chen, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, it would be good for you to increase your daily intake to 2.6mg.

What happens when you consume too much manganese?

True, you should not abuse manganese! Consuming more than 11 mg of manganese poses a risk of poisoning.

“Too much of a ‘good thing’ is not good,” warned Dr. B. Costello. – Manganese poisoning can cause neurological problems and neurotoxicity. Fortunately, such cases are very rare.”

Symptoms of manganese poisoning can include tremors, muscle spasms, hearing problems (such as tinnitus), insomnia, weakness, and unpredictable mood swings. If you consume too much manganese and start experiencing these symptoms, you should see your doctor as soon as possible.

Pagal parade.com inf.