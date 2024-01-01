Can dogs get Corona and pass it on to their owners?

#dogs #Corona #pass #owners

Landtiere.de

Dogs

By: Sophie Kluß

PrintShare

Many dog ​​owners are currently wondering whether their four-legged friends can also become infected with Corona – and also whether they can transmit the virus. Details can be found here.

Especially in the cold season, many people become increasingly infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This raises the question for many dog ​​owners as to whether their furry friends can also become ill.

For example, there is the Medical small animal clinic at the LMU Munich Information. On the information page for pet owners you can read: Yes, “Cats and dogs can be infected with SARS-CoV-2.” Also with the Omicron variant, the health insurance company adds Barmer. However, cats are more susceptible to the virus than dogs. Transmission between house cats is also possible.

If you notice respiratory problems or a fever in your dog, you should leave the animal at home and contact a veterinarian by telephone. (Symbolic image) © Stephan Schulz/Imago

Do dogs transmit coronavirus to their owners?

If the dog has been infected with Corona, dog owners usually fear that their pet could also infect them with the pathogen. But clinic board member Prof. Dr. Katrin Hartmann, an expert in infectious diseases in cats and dogs, sees no reason to worry: “It is extremely unlikely that we humans will become infected from cats or dogs.” There is no evidence that “pets also transmit the virus to humans.” , she informs. Also Barmer describes the risk of infection as “low”.

Good to know

Not only dogs and cats, but also rabbits, golden hamsters and ferrets are loud Barmer susceptible to infection with the coronavirus. Guinea pigs, for example, cannot become infected.

You can find even more exciting animal topics in the free partner newsletter from Landtiere.de, which you can subscribe to right here.

Can infected people spread the virus to their pets?

However, it is certainly possible for people to infect their furry companions with SARS-CoV-2. This works Medical small animal clinic assumes that close contact between humans and animals is a prerequisite for infection. At the same time, the all-clear is given: There is no evidence that “SARS-CoV-2 multiplies particularly strongly and over a long period of time in cats and dogs. From an epidemiological point of view, cats and dogs do not seem to play a major role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.” A corona infection is not a reason to abandon or even give away a dog or cat.

Does my dog ​​have Corona? What symptoms you should pay attention to

If you have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 and you notice severe symptoms such as respiratory illnesses or fever in your dog, keep the animal at home as a precaution. From there, call your veterinarian and discuss how to proceed. This approach also applies to cat owners.

Nose prints as individual as fingerprints – something you may not have known about dogs

View photo series

Coronavirus: What do I have to consider as a dog owner?

Despite the all-clear regarding the coronavirus in pets, there are some safety measures that you as a dog or cat owner should take into account: