Can flotation save the Egyptian economy?

Floating is a dangerous measure, and it could sink Egypt and put it on the path of countries that failed to achieve their goals, such as Argentina and Lebanon. It will lead to dollarization, and will only bring ruin to Egypt.

Before I begin to search for the feasibility of flotation, it must be pointed out that flotation is one of the unfair demands and the usual prescription of the International Monetary Fund (regardless of the economic structure and social composition of the countries) when the Fund agreed in 2016 to an extended facility for a period of 3 years in the amount of 12 billion. dollar.

The truth is that during the past 7 years, the Central Bank of Egypt did not undertake the required float – but it reduced the value of the pound against the dollar 4 times since 2016, including 3 times in 2022, while fixing it regardless of its price in the parallel exchange market – until the dollar exchange rate stabilized in The official market has been at 30.90 pounds since the beginning of January 2023, despite its violent jumps in the parallel market, exceeding 55 pounds.

The Egyptian authorities turned a blind eye to the existence of 5 prices for the Egyptian pound. An official price in local banks, a price in the parallel market, another price in the futures market, another price in the gold market, and a price used in acquisition transactions and asset sales; Which led to aversion to foreign investment and the inability of the Egyptian authorities to sell 32 companies whose names were announced on the first of February last year.

Motivations and goals

Why do countries resort to the decision to devalue their national currencies?

This is done in order to rebalance its trade balance or at least reduce this deficit, thus stimulating national production and reducing unemployment.

It is economically assumed that devaluing the national currency will reduce the prices of locally manufactured goods and become cheaper for foreigners, thus enhancing the competitive advantage of national products, and thus increasing the volume of exports abroad.

At the same time, devaluing the currency makes the prices of imported goods more expensive for Egyptians, which is assumed to limit the purchase of goods coming from abroad and encourage demand for national products. If this happens, its natural result will be a decline in the volume of imports, an increase in the volume of exports, a decrease in the size of the trade deficit, and thus a decrease in the required bill in foreign currencies.

The question is: Is flotation feasible, and can Egypt be saved through it?

To answer this question, it must be pointed out that there are conditions that must be met for the flotation and devaluation of the pound to succeed in reducing the trade deficit and stimulating the national economy.

This condition states that a devaluation of a currency improves the trade balance if the quantity of exports and imports responds sufficiently to offset the decline in price. This depends on the elasticity of exports or the elasticity of price supply, and also on the elasticity of imports or the elasticity of price demand.

This depends on the extent of the ability of the local national production machine to manufacture local goods with high quality to meet foreign demand and increase exports.

When the price elasticity of some of the most important exported commodities is weak due to their lack of competitiveness beyond price or the intensity of international competition for them, the decline in the prices of these commodities does not greatly affect the volume of foreign consumption and export.

The truth of the matter is that Egypt does not have the production capacity that would allow for increased production, and thus increased supply with every slight change in price.

Even if the restricted or barely exported supply increases, domestic consumption will be diverted to export, raising prices in the domestic market and thus exacerbating inflation rates. Therefore, the decrease in the prices of the local product and the increase in foreign demand for it as a result of the devaluation of the Egyptian pound will not be offset by an increase in supply.

Also, when the price elasticity of some imported and widely consumed goods is weak, because they are not manufactured locally or because the demand for them is the result of considerations that are not price-sensitive (quality, innovation, technological content), the rise in the prices of these goods does not greatly affect the volume of their consumption locally, and does not lead to Consequently, a significant decrease in imports.

For example; Global wheat prices jumped from an average of $232 per ton in 2020 to $430 in 2022, and despite this, Egypt imported wheat during the period from January to November (November) 2022 at about $3.9 billion compared to $3.18 billion during the same period in 2021, an increase of $724.4. Million dollars. The rise in global wheat prices did not limit Egypt’s imports as a result of the increase in local demand, the limited agricultural area, and the steady increase in population.

Huge risks

If the previously explained conditions are not met for the devaluation of the Egyptian currency to be effective in reducing the trade deficit, the result of this measure will be very bleak for the Egyptian economy due to what is called “stagflation,” which is a state of weak economic growth and high unemployment, that is, an economic stagnation accompanied by runaway inflation, which may Resulting from the rise in prices of strategic commodities and prices of raw materials.

As a result of the worsening double and chronic deficit in the general budget and trade balance, Egypt will be forced to borrow more in foreign currencies at high interest rates as a result of Egypt’s low credit rating. The purpose of these new loans will be to repay outstanding loans and not for development purposes, which is called “leverage sustainability.”

Egypt is entering into a never-ending spiral of heavy debt, a severe shortage of foreign currency amid record inflationary waves, the loss of confidence of Egyptians and foreigners in the Egyptian pound, and Egyptians resorting to the dollar, as is already the case in various sectors such as real estate and cars, and the difficulty of obtaining foreign investment. Which increases the chances of defaulting on payment and fulfillment of its obligations.

Argentina has borrowed from the IMF 22 times since joining in 1956, and now owes the fund $43 billion. Argentines no longer trust the national currency, the peso, and save their money in dollars, at a time when half the population lives on government subsidies due to poverty.

* Professor of International and Financial Economics at the New York Institute of Finance

