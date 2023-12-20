“Can hit anyone” – 99 fake police officers: Strike against crime

#hit #fake #police #officers #Strike #crime
Comments
Dear reader,
The comment function will be available again as usual from 6 a.m.
Best regards
the krone.at team
User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content in this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to take action that violates applicable law, morality or the Netiquette to delete contradictory contributions or those that run counter to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages from the user concerned, to use the user data for legal prosecution purposes and to report criminally relevant contributions (see also AGB).