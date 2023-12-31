Can the new ‘The Lord of the Rings’ film be as successful as the previous films?

A new one is coming The Lord of the Ringsmovie on. For the first time since 2014, we return to Middle-Earth in cinemas. But it seems unlikely that the film will repeat the success of its predecessors.

The new film, called The War of the Rohirrim, comes from Warner Bros. Discovery and will be an animated film in the style of Japanese anime.

Synopsis
The synopsis of the film reads as follows: two hundred and fifty years before the events of the trilogy The Lord of the Rings the war of the Rohirrim took place. This war was the reason to have the stronghold of Helm’s Deep built.

The legendary Helm Hammerhand, the mighty king of Rohan, ordered this in defense of his people. His life in an era full of bloodshed and his legacy from these turbulent times are highlighted.

Mindere box office
While that story will sound interesting to anyone who enjoys JRR Tolkien’s stories, it seems like the film won’t do as well as its predecessors. Peter Jackson’s films have never grossed less than $891 million.

That is a high amount for an animated film to achieve. There is also the fact that the franchise has suffered quite a few setbacks, with the lesser reception of The Hobbit in The Rings of Power.

Release
Another bonus is that the film is scheduled one week before the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Those films will certainly take in some revenue.

Of course it remains a promising project, which has a chance to get people excited about more Middle Earth again. And we don’t have to wait long: the film is directed by Kenji Kamiyama and is scheduled for December 15, 2024.

