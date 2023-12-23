can we celebrate Christmas? • Desperate families of Ukrainian prisoners of war • Groningen attracts workers

ANPChristmas dinner

Increasing number of corona cases

The number of coronavirus particles in sewage water has risen again, reaching a new record high. This is evident from figures from the RIVM. But what does that mean? And how do we deal with it now that Christmas is just around the corner? We ask professor of Virology Marion Koopmans and professor of Outbreaks of Infectious Diseases Chantal Rovers.

Families of Ukrainian prisoners of war are desperate

An estimated ten thousand Ukrainians are prisoners of war in Russia, some for almost two years. Russia does not give international organizations access to these prisoners of war, but the UN did speak to 252 Ukrainians immediately after they were released through a prisoner exchange. More than 90 percent of prisoners of war report having been tortured. While prisoners were initially exchanged, Russia has not released a single Ukrainian prisoner of war since the beginning of August. To the despair of the families.

Groningen offers a tight labor market

A campaign should bring ex-Groningen residents back to their native land or the city where they studied. Posters hang throughout the Randstad. Also in bus shelters on the Amsterdam Zuidas, the heart of the financial and economic Netherlands. Because that is also the target group that the municipality of Groningen’s campaign is aimed at: people in their thirties who are perhaps fed up with the traffic jams and sky-high house prices in the Randstad.

