CAN winner will receive seven million dollars –

The winner of the CAN 2023 African Cup of Nations, to be played from Saturday, 13th, in Côte d`Ivoire, will receive seven million dollars, an increase of 40 percent in the monetary prize, according to the African Football Confederation.

Two years ago, the winner of TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d`Ivoire 2023 (English denomination) received one million two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

At the updated value, the runner-up of the championship will receive four million. According to CAF, each of the two semi-finalists will be entitled to two million and five hundred thousand US dollars.

The four quarter-finalists will receive one million three hundred thousand dollars each.

“The increase arises due to the need to align CAF’s strategy of increasing the commercial value of African competitions”, explained the president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe.

Also Read:  International public tender launched for management of the new airport -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
“Alyssa” brings out the vote to question the storm? Those who win the election will be angry: If there is fraud, please file a lawsuit with the “presidential candidate” | Politics | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
From Norway to Iceland: resistance to Israel’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest is growing | Show
Posted on
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Aitana Bonmatí won The Best Award for best player in the world
Posted on
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Chon Nan points out that the negative results of the Covid vaccine are not clear, advises the 608 group to get more injections | MATICHON ONLINE
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News