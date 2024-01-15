CAN winner will receive seven million dollars

The winner of the CAN 2023 African Cup of Nations, to be played from Saturday, 13th, in Côte d`Ivoire, will receive seven million dollars, an increase of 40 percent in the monetary prize, according to the African Football Confederation.

Two years ago, the winner of TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d`Ivoire 2023 (English denomination) received one million two hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

At the updated value, the runner-up of the championship will receive four million. According to CAF, each of the two semi-finalists will be entitled to two million and five hundred thousand US dollars.

The four quarter-finalists will receive one million three hundred thousand dollars each.

“The increase arises due to the need to align CAF’s strategy of increasing the commercial value of African competitions”, explained the president of CAF, Patrice Motsepe.