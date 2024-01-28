CAN2023: BAI offers Kz five million to each athlete if Angola wins today –

A few hours before the national team’s match against Namibia, in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations, taking place in Côte d’Ivoire, Banco BAI promises, in case of victory for the Palancas Negras, five million for each athlete, in an offer that also covers members of the technical team.

“We announce here the commitment to toast five million kwanzas per player and member of the technical team, in case of victory today, and move on to the quarter-finals”, reads the note to which the Kianda’s Mail had access this Saturday.

The commercial bank guarantees that it has confidence in the Football Team, which “has provided us with good games and victories”. Angola competes in the African Cup of Nations in football.

They finished first in Group D with two wins and a draw.

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, congratulated the Angolan team on his social networks for reaching the round of 16.

In the message, the Head of State encourages the selection:

“In today’s decisive game, the millions of Angolans are with you, confident in the capabilities and fighting spirit demonstrated”, wrote João Lourenço.

