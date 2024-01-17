Canada finishes off Quebec by snatching Montreal from it: Yves-François Blanchet is right

#Canada #finishes #Quebec #snatching #Montreal #YvesFrançois #Blanchet

Yes, Yves-François Blanchet is right: there are indeed TWO Quebec. One with the accent, Quebec, that of Vigneault, and the other, the “Kwebek”, the one who does not know who Vigneault is, without an accent.

• Read also: Montreal and the RdQ: Blanchet’s legitimate concern

Montreal separates itself linguistically and mentally from the entire Quebec nation… to be Canadian. More and more of yesterday’s Quebecers live in Montreal and feel like they are in a foreign city.

This phenomenon is not new, but it is intensifying! The French language is weakened by the multiplication of these islands claiming everything, except French.

CAQ helpless

Meanwhile, we have the bulging-chested French language minister, Jean-François Roberge, who makes himself believe that he is going to cure the disease by imposing French-speaking descriptions for commercial reasons.

Should we recall that this borrows from a desire of the Liberal Party of Quebec from the Couillard era to the time when Louise Marchand was at the head of the Office de la langue française?

She was rebuffed by the small merchants. She even lost before the Superior Court of Quebec.

Roberge takes up these old abandoned liberal ideas and, who knows why, he only plans to apply them in more than a year!

So much for the legendary softness of the CAQ!

Bad advertising

Never has advertising in Quebec so anglicized the people to whom it is aimed or so normalized the joual. A good kick in the behind of these agencies is necessary… kicks that no one from the CAQ will ever dare to give!

Also Read:  NATIONALITY CODE - An outdated text

I confess my despair: I don’t see how to reverse the situation. Ottawa’s strategy is working. With 100,000 immigrants per year, Quebec is incapable of integration and, worse, it is disintegrating.

As for the youth who could save Quebec, they have long ago, through ignorance and cowardice, abandoned the nation… and they are proud of it.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Meteorology” reveals the weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday… rain and fog in the morning
“Meteorology” reveals the weather forecast for tomorrow, Thursday… rain and fog in the morning
Posted on
Vonk immediately jumps between Jantine and Jeppe at the altar of Married at First Sight | RTL Boulevard
Vonk immediately jumps between Jantine and Jeppe at the altar of Married at First Sight | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
InterMiami | Leo Messi and company have new reinforcement requested by Tata Martino
InterMiami | Leo Messi and company have new reinforcement requested by Tata Martino
Posted on
Hande Erçel unveils…the secret behind her loss of 14 kilos in two weeks lies in a common food in kitchens that suppresses hunger and burns fat incredibly quickly!
Hande Erçel unveils…the secret behind her loss of 14 kilos in two weeks lies in a common food in kitchens that suppresses hunger and burns fat incredibly quickly!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News