Canada learned lessons from Trump’s first term, so did Americans

(Washington) In foreign policy circles, it is common to hear that the world has learned lessons from Donald Trump’s first term as president of the United States.

Published at 9:00 a.m.

James McCarten The Canadian Press

But as the possibility of the ex-president returning to the White House in 2024 looms, could it also be that Mr. Trump and his advisers have left Washington with a better understanding of Canada’s relationship with the United States? ?

“Yes, I think so,” says Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to Washington.

To begin with, there was the arduous 18-month renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, during which even America’s self-proclaimed champion negotiator long acknowledged that Canada had proven itself a opponent more fierce than expected.

But Mr. Trump was also president in early 2020, when COVID-19 began spreading on North American soil, shortly before it triggered a global crisis that allowed the United States to learn a or two things about their largest trading partner.

“When we restricted traffic at our border, it took less than a day for people to [aux États-Unis] fully understand the consequences, Ms. Hillman emphasizes. They quickly became aware of the amount of leisure and business travel that takes place every day across the Canada-US border and, as a result, fully appreciated the degree of integration and mutual support between our two countries. »

At the start of the pandemic, Mr. Trump quickly imposed restrictions on the export of products like gloves and surgical masks, but exempted Canada and Mexico.

« [Les Américains] understood that we needed them, but that they also needed us,” says Ms. Hillman.

That gave Canada a head start as it continues its outreach efforts to former officials, U.S. lawmakers and others who may play a role in a possible second Donald Trump presidency.

Behind the scenes discussions

These efforts have been underway for some time, confirms Ms. Hillman, who describes a more robust political and transition “apparatus” around Mr. Trump than there was in 2016.

“All of this is developed in a fairly systematic way, much closer to what normally happens with the other candidates and the two parties,” she analyzes.

“So this allows us to have access to them, to talk to them and to understand the policy positions that they are defending for the possible Trump administration. »

Ms. Hillman’s primary responsibility is to ensure that decision-makers across the United States, at all levels of government, understand how Canada touches their lives, often in unobtrusive ways.

In talking with the Trump team, “what’s crucial is that we bring the Canadian perspective” on countless issues of mutual interest, she explains, citing trade, defense, transportation and agriculture, just to name a few.

Ms. Hillman focused on one example in particular: energy policy.

It’s sure to be a dominant theme for a future president who has promised to “drill, drill, drill” from the first day he steps back into the West Wing.

“Canada is by far the largest and most secure energy supplier to the United States in all areas of energy production, and we will always be there,” Ms. Hillman says of a hypothetical conversation that she could have with an American counterpart.

“So when you’re thinking about how you’re going to refine your energy policies, remember that we’re sort of hand in hand with you on this. »