Canada tried to weaken the UN declaration on Indigenous rights

Canada has led moves to narrow the scope of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Ottawa worked in secret with Australia to produce a watered-down alternative text in the early 2000s, Australian government documents show.

The development of a more lenient text towards governments was the idea of ​​the liberal administration of Jean Chrétien at the time. Australia supported it as part of tactics against indigenous leaders who refused to amend the original text of the 1993 declaration.

Australia has decided to negotiate with Canada a comprehensive and robust alternative text to counter the existing proposal and prevent it from reaching the status of customary international law, two Australian ministers wrote in a May 2003 document now public .

Canada viewed Australia as its most promising partner in drafting a new text, and Ottawa was prepared to devote considerable resources to the effort, reads another Australian document, this one dated 2002.

Canada and Australia will undoubtedly be criticized by more hard-line indigenous groups, including Australian groups, for their efforts to develop an alternative text in a non-transparent and bilateral manner.

These revelations come from documents made public by the National Archives of Australia, which publishes such notes intended for members of the government after 20 years. THE Guardian was the first to relay this information. In Canada, archives of this type can also be accessible after 20 years, but in this case, they are not public.

Both Commonwealth states understood that their dealings that bypassed formal UN negotiating tables were a thorny issue, archival documents suggest.

For at least a year from June 2002, neither government made the discussions public.

The fact that we are discussing an alternative text with Canada has not yet been made public, we also read in a document signed by ministers in 2003.

Our approach has been to only discuss this alternative text with key states that appear to have the same views and concerns as us.

Behind the scenes he stabbed us in the back

I’m not surprised. Disappointed, yes, but not surprised, says Kenneth Deer, a Kanien’kehá:ka man from Kahnawà:ke who participated in the creation of UNDRIP between 1987 and 2007.

Canada has always tried to put on a sympathetic facade, but behind the scenes, it was stabbing us in the back, he denounces.

Australia was increasingly isolated in its opposition to indigenous peoples’ right to self-determination in the early 2000s, fearing that the right meant that indigenous peoples could secede, records show. The Australian government wanted to completely eliminate this term and replace it with self-management.

Canada, for its part, accepted the term self-determination, but only if it was accompanied by negotiations and an agreement with the government.

The two States, however, agreed on the elimination of references to demilitarization, restitution of territories, armed conflicts and cultural genocides. They also both wanted to add language mentioning the territorial and political integrity of sovereign states, which ultimately yielded mixed results in the declaration ultimately adopted at the UN.

The hope of faults within the indigenous caucus

At the time, the indigenous caucus involved in negotiations at the UN had a position hostile to any changes, according to Mr. Deer. Australia hoped the alternative text could rally more moderate factions of the caucus to break ranks with the purists, recently released records also show.

Divisions are emerging in the Indigenous caucus between hard-liners who favor the original declaration and Indigenous representatives open to negotiating compromises, the 2002 document says.

Despite this, Australia was considering exit strategies which included, among other things, aborting the talks.

The refusal of harder-line indigenous groups to discuss the alternative text prepared by Australia and Canada may require the implementation of a strategy to end the working group, the Australian government note said.

The UN declaration was finally adopted in 2007 by the organization, but Canada and Australia were slower to support it.

In September 2003, the alternative text was finally revealed, sparking disgust among First Nations in Canada.

Amid all the pressure, some Indigenous leaders began proposing amendments, opening the door to further negotiations, Deer says.

After 2003, the original text of the declaration was modified – after bitter discussions, Kenneth Deer recalls – without being eviscerated, as Australia and Canada would have wanted.

Canada, the United States, New Zealand and Australia are the only states that voted against UNDRIP in 2007 when it was adopted by the United Nations.

According to Kenneth Deer, Canada softened its position when Paul Martin became prime minister in 2003, before firming up with the coming to power of Stephen Harper’s Conservatives in 2006. But regardless of which party is in power, the Canadian bureaucracy has always been reluctant about indigenous rights, believes Mr. Deer.

The Australian documents call into question assertions by Mr. Martin who, in 2007, noted that Canada had always supported the declaration, accusing Stephen Harper of doing nothing on this issue, which the Conservatives refuted.

A spokesperson for the Martin Family Initiative, a charity founded by Paul Martin dedicated to the welfare of indigenous children, said the former prime minister was relying on what is in the archives in Canada. He also noted that Paul Martin left cabinet in 2002 and was sworn in as prime minister in December 2003.

The ministers of Indigenous Affairs and Foreign Affairs under Jean Chrétien were not available for comment on this matter.

The Harper government, for its part, supported UNDRIP, but as an ambition document in 2010. His successor, Justin Trudeau, passed legislation in 2021 to bring Canadian federal legislation into line with the declaration. An action plan to implement it was presented last year.

As for Australia, it supported the declaration in 2009, but did not propose anything to implement its principles.

According to information from Brett Foresterof CBC Indigenous