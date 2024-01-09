Canal+ refund, penalty from the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection

#Canal #refund #penalty #Office #Competition #Consumer #Protection

The decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection concerns: telephone sales calls in which representatives Canal+ Polska they suggested to customers that they would receive a free gift. In fact, a parallel agreement was concluded. The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (UOKiK) received complaints from consumers in this matter.

As part of the Office’s proceedings, it was established that Canal+ consultants they called the company’s current subscribers and announced an additional package or a free gift. It was really about signing a new long-term contract. For the first few months after talking to the consultant, the TV service was offered free of charge, but then the client could not terminate the additional contract. Some users only noticed additional fees and changes to the contract after a longer period of time.

According to the findings of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, Canal+ consultants used various methods tricks to convince customers to quickly take advantage of the offer: they indicated that the circumstances of the connection were exceptional (e.g. that they were contacting the awards department) or informed about the limited number of packages. Moreover, they inflated, even by half, the starting prices of similar packages offered to new Canal+ subscribersso that the offer they present seems more attractive.

The office emphasized in the statement that as part of the proceedings, it analyzed several hundred sales calls.

Read also: Canal+ is shooting a continuation of the series “Klangor”

– The consumer should be provided with transparent and honest service from the entrepreneur, allowing him to fully consciously conclude the contract. Constructing sales call scripts in such a way that they hide the real purpose of the salesperson’s telephone call with the customer and the actual costs associated with the offer is not allowed. I emphasize that all key elements influencing the consumer’s decision must be open and honestly presented – says Tomasz Chróstny, President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection.

Canal+: PLN 46 million fine and refund to customers

The Office’s announcement emphasizes that in the case of distance sales, honest information about the purpose of contact at the beginning of the conversation allows the consumer to assess whether he is interested in the offer at all. – In most recordings of sales calls analyzed by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection there was no information that the purpose of the merger was to conclude a new contract. Instead, the consumer heard that it was about, for example, granting an additional package of TV channels or an additional decoder – marked.

WirtualneMedia.pl newsletter in your e-mail box

Read also: Vectra will refund customers for the additional service. This was ordered by the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection

President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection found that Canal+ Polska consultants misled customers as to the purpose of the telephone call, and thus the collective interests of consumers were violated. A fine of PLN 46.56 million was imposed on the company.

The company was also ordered to do so refund of money to customers who signed contracts as part of the contested promotional campaign from October 10, 2019 to April 23, 2022. Pursuant to the decision, users who, realizing that they were misled, terminated the contract before the expiry of the validity period, will receive a refund of the accrued claim amount. However, all those who filed a complaint will receive a refund of the fees paid for using the services.

In addition, Canal+ is to provide the content of the decision of the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection to injured customers (via e-mail or traditional mail), as well as post it on its website and social media profiles.

Canal+: irregularities regarding a single offer

Decision is not valid. Canal+ Polska emphasizes in a statement provided to the Wirtualnemedia.pl portal that does not agree with the fine imposed by the President of the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection and will take the case to court.

The company ensures that it “operates with respect for consumer rights and constantly improves sales processes to make them as transparent as possible for our customers.” – We would like to point out that the alleged irregularities concerned a single offer implemented by external partners who sell our services. We emphasize that external consultants did not hide the purpose of the conversation when contacting the clientand the conversation scripts they used were prepared correctly, he argues.

It notes that it has received few complaints about this offer and has resolved them in favor of customers.

>>> Praca.Wirtualnemedia.pl – thousands of media and marketing advertisements

The Canal+ Polska capital group increased its consolidated revenues by 2.6% in 2022. up to PLN 2.52 billion, including thanks to the investment in Kino Świat. Net profit decreased slightly, PLN 222 million was paid to shareholders as dividend.