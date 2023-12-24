Canan Karatay explained it by saying ‘the healthiest food’: ‘Eat it by the spoonful!’

#Canan #Karatay #explained #healthiest #food #Eat #spoonful

Canan Karatay, who attracted attention with the advice she gave on nutrition, finally suggested consuming spoonfuls of black cumin oil. Karatay emphasized that those who do not consume medicine will not be missing from their homes.

Black cumin oil is a type of natural oil obtained from the plant called black cumin (Nigella sativa). Black cumin is a plant widely grown in the Middle East and South Asia, where its black grains are used. These grains are converted into black cumin oil by cold pressing or steam distillation methods.

Black seed oil has an aromatic odor and an intense taste, often compared to garlic. It is traditionally believed to have various health benefits and is used in alternative medicine. The content of black seed oil includes components such as fatty acids, essential oils and antioxidants.

Black seed oil is a natural product that offers a number of potential health benefits. Here are some benefits of black cumin oil:

Antioxidant Effect: Black seed oil contains antioxidant compounds and protects the body against the harmful effects of free radicals. This may help in reducing the risk of cancer and slowing down the aging process. Anti-Inflammation: Black seed oil has properties that fight inflammation and relieve the symptoms of inflammatory diseases.

Therefore, it can relieve inflammation-related conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma and allergies. Immune System Support: Black cumin oil contains ingredients that help strengthen the immune system. It can make the body more resistant to diseases.

Digestive Health: Black cumin oil is used to support digestive system health. It can especially help relieve stomach discomfort and eliminate indigestion problems. Skin Care: Black cumin oil is beneficial for the skin. It can help treat skin problems such as acne, eczema and psoriasis. It can also reduce signs of skin aging and provide moisture to the skin.

Hair care: Black cumin oil is used for hair health. It can reduce hair loss, strengthen hair and help eliminate scalp problems.

Balancing Blood Sugar: Black seed oil may help regulate blood sugar levels and contribute to diabetes management.

Cholesterol Control: Research shows that black cumin oil can lower cholesterol levels, which has positive effects on heart health.

CONSULT BEFORE USE

It is important to consult a specialist or healthcare professional before using black seed oil because everyone’s body structure is different and side effects or interactions may occur.

Additionally, consuming excessive amounts of black seed oil should be avoided as high doses may cause side effects.