Cancellation of car tax, now it’s the law: never pay it again | It finally happened

Goodbye car tax, now you can do it

The cancellation of car tax is coming, probably the most hated tax by motorists, it is now the law and you don’t have to pay it.

Being the owner of a motor vehicle entails various civil, moral and legal responsibilities ed economical. Regarding the last point, drivers suffer a huge bloodletting every year for the various expenses that the car requires, but in particular there is a tax that is considered the most hated by Italian motorists.

We’re talking about car taxand local tax whose payment is due to the region of residence. Paying the car tax means being in compliance with the documents relating to the car and, furthermore, the pockets of the municipality are refreshed to allow it to maintenance of roads and other works relating to public areas.

The annual sum that each vehicle owner must pay is calculated based on fiscal power of the car (in kilowatt) and to pollution class. Luckily, however, things have changed since the beginning of the new year. In fact, we know: every time a new year begins, the latter comes with it numerous new features.

In most cases they are news related to price increases, inflation or the abolition of some bonus previously promised by the Government. However, this time we are talking about the possibility to cancel the car tax and to say goodbye to him forever. To do this you must follow a precise but simple and fast process which was established by law, therefore perfectly link.

Car tax in Europe

This tax not digested by motorists is different in each country of theUE and is calculated based on various factors. In general, however, it can easily be said that the higher the tax power of the vehicle and the more it pollutes, the greater the sum to be paid every year. But each European country has its own requirements for calculating car tax.

For example, in Austria, Bulgaria e Hungary this tax is calculated considering only the fiscal power of the car (in kilowatts), while in Spain they calculate it taking into account i tax horses. But there are some European countries that almost don’t even know what car tax is, because they are from them it is not expected.

Car tax, that’s where it doesn’t exist

European countries without car tax

The countries in which annual car tax payments are not required are found in Europa and I’m there Francethe Czech Republicl’Estoniathe Lithuaniathe Poland and the Slovakia. In these EU countries the tax most hated by all motorists in the world does not exist and, therefore, the costs of owning a car are more affordable.

To avoid suffering the well-known annual car tax drain even if you are an Italian driver, there would be a solution that is completely legal but quite complicated to implement. We’re talking about the fact that it is possible to move your residence in one of these EU countries where car tax is not foreseen. This way we will not be forced to pay the much-hated tax.

