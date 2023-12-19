Cancer and diseases of the circulatory system are the ones that kill the most in Amazonas

#Cancer #diseases #circulatory #system #kill #Amazonas

By Ana Celia Ossame, special for Portal do Holanda

Neoplasms (tumors) and diseases of the circulatory system are the biggest causes of deaths in Amazonas in the last five years. The highest proportion of deaths is in the region surrounding Manaus, with an average of 75%, of which 54.12% were male. In total, they are currently responsible for 72% of mortality and an important detail. They are more prevalent among low-income people, as they are more exposed to risk factors.

Also called Chronic Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), these diseases were responsible for more than 19,200 premature deaths in Amazonas in the period from 2018 to 2022. Among the diseases monitored at high rates, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus and chronic respiratory diseases. They are called premature deaths because they occur in the population aged between 30 and 69 years.

The data were released by the Dr. Rosemary Costa Pinto Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-RCP) and represent, according to the organization, one of the main public health challenges, both due to the high prevalence and the speed with which they gained prominence as the main causes of death in Brazil and around the world.

In Amazonas, in 2021, the rate of these deaths reached 233.86 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants, decreasing to 227.98 in 2022. In 2018, it was 223.01, in 2019, 226.61 and in 2020, 225. 17 per group of 100 thousand inhabitants.

According to the FVS-RCP, these diseases are characterized by multiple causes and risk factors (mainly smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyle), long latency periods, prolonged course of the disease, non-infectious origin and association with disabilities and dysfunction.

In addition to the high number of premature deaths, there is a loss of quality of life, especially due to the negative economic impacts on individuals, families and society in general.

In the analysis of premature mortality due to proportional NCDs in Amazonas, Neoplasms and Diseases of the Circulatory System are the biggest causes of deaths, especially between the years 2020 and 2021.

Diabetes Mellitus is another disease that always presents the highest number of deaths, with an annual average of 438 deaths in the five-year series, followed by Acute Myocardial Infarction, with an annual average of 408 deaths, and Cervical Cancer, which It only affects females, with an average of 214 deaths.

Among NCD deaths recorded in Amazonas by health regions in the period, the units surrounding Manaus have the highest proportion of deaths in all years of this historical series, with an average of 75.0%, as a result of the fact that in this region the capital of the state of Amazonas is concentrated

In the spatial distribution, the spatial distribution of the mortality rate was carried out by health region in the state, in the age group of 30 to 69 years. It was observed that the health region with the highest rate throughout the period was Entorno de Manaus.

The municipality of Japurá has the highest mortality rates in the period, with 564.2 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in 2020 and 544.4 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in 2021. Other municipalities that had a mortality rate above 300 deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants in the year were: Fonte Boa, Iranduba, Itapiranga and Careiro.

This, according to the FVS, occurs because in municipalities with a small population, such as Japurá, whose population aged 30 to 69 is less than 1,000 inhabitants, the rates are sensitive to the variation in the gross number, and cannot be considered as the municipalities at greater risk of dying.

Campaigns

Based on these data, the public authorities plan health actions to be carried out with specific promotion and prevention measures, such as health education campaigns in schools, companies and health centers, with the aim of sensitizing the population to carry out health exams. routine so that these diseases can be detected early and treated, preventing the illness from worsening and even leading to death, informs the FVS-RCP.

The director-president of FVS, Tatyana Amorim, states that the bulletin fulfills the role of providing a better understanding of chronic non-communicable diseases. “The integration of all spheres of the health sector is essential to implement interventions aimed at preventing these diseases. These collective actions have the potential to improve the health of the population”, she highlights.

For her, multisectoral and preventive NCD control actions can be very effective in reducing mortality rates in the state with the intensification of actions both in the capital and in the interior of the state.

Another point is the creation of actions to encourage the practice of some type of physical activity, giving up smoking, maintaining a healthy and balanced diet and avoiding excessive alcohol consumption.