CANCER: Cellular competition to escape the immune system

All living cells pursue background competition, constantly trying to adapt to the local environment. Cells that are unable to adapt are eventually eliminated. This cellular competition mechanism is exploited by normal epithelial cells to identify and eliminate mutant cancer cells. Previous research has reported that when these mutant cancer cells activating “Ras” proteins (oncogenes) are expressed among mammalian epithelial cells, they are pushed towards the light, excreted with other bodily waste and eliminated by this process. cell competition.

Thus, epithelial cells containing Ras mutations (proto-oncogenes) can be eliminated according to this process, from different organs including the small intestine, stomach, pancreas and lungs.

Deciphering cellular competition, a key innate defense system

This mechanism orchestrated by epithelial cells to prevent the accumulation of cancer cells is therefore a key mechanism to prevent the formation of cancers. The development of cancer, in general, involves the accumulation of mutations in several genes of normal cells that become cancerous. However, it is unclear how cellular competition interacts with this process.

The study therefore examines the effects of the step-by-step accumulation of genetic mutations and their interaction with cellular competition on the entire process of cancer formation. Research reveals that:

when Wnt signals are activated in epithelial cells, cell competition function is impaired;

Epithelial cells containing Ras mutations, which would normally be eliminated, infiltrate diffusely into tissues and form invasive cancerous tumors. Lead author Associate Professor Shunsuke Kon, a researcher at the Department of Cancer Biology at TUS, summarizes: “In epithelial tissues where Wnt and Ras signals, which commonly occur in human colorectal cancer, are activated in a stepwise manner, the function cell competition is impaired. This alteration favors the production of cancer cells which infiltrate diffusely into the interstitium.”

the expression of a protease, matrix metalloproteinase 21 (MMP21) is increased and also promotes the production of invasive cancer cells, particularly in colorectal cancer; this action is again mediated by abnormal cellular competition.

Cancer = impaired cell competition: ​research indeed reveals that cancer cells that have sequentially accumulated genetic mutations modify the cell competition function and use it to their advantage to enhance their own invasive capacity. Instead of being eliminated, these cells can then invade the tissues and produce high-grade cancer cells.

In other words, cancer disrupts cell competition and confers invasive properties to mutated cells. Understanding this process even better and being able to restore cellular competition could be exploited for therapeutic purposes. This also involves answering questions such as: “How do surrounding cells recognize transformed cells and prepare for cell expulsion? “.

Cellular competition appears here as a potential target mechanism, capable of controlling mutations during tumor development and carcinogenesis.