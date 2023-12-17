Cancer is also class-based: The risk of cancer and death is higher in poor areas

#Cancer #classbased #risk #cancer #death #higher #poor #areas

According to research conducted in England and Germany, poor people have a higher risk of getting cancer and dying from cancer compared to rich people.

“Lancet OncologyThe results of a new study published in the scientific journal ” show that the risk of dying from cancer in poorer areas of England is higher than in wealthy areas. 70 percent higher revealed that it was.

DW TurkishAccording to the news in , Majid Ezzati, lead author of the study and Professor of Global Environmental Health at Imperial College London, said: “The good news from our study is that the risk of dying from cancer in the UK has fallen in all regions over the last 20 years. However, our research also shows that the risk of dying from cancer in the UK has fallen in all regions over the last 20 years.” “It also highlights the staggering disparity in cancer deaths between different regions in the world.”

According to the results of the study, in which experts from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) compared cancer diagnosis rates between 2007 and 2018 by examining data on 48 million people from eight different states of Germany, class inequality is increasingly affecting the rate of new cancer cases in Germany.

The risk of getting cancer is also decreasing in Germany. However, just like in England, this development also contains a contradiction. The German research team, led by Lina Jansen from DKFZ, said:International Journal of CancerIn the scientific journal “, it is pointed out that the tendency to get cancer is much more evident in poor areas.

German researchers first divided all the regions included in the study into five groups based on an index that includes income, employment rate and education level.

The study found that fewer people in all five groups developed cancer over the observed period. However, researchers found that this decrease in the rate of new cases was much weaker in poor regions compared to wealthy regions, and that the situation in question affected both all types of cancer in general and bowel and lung cancer, especially in men He pointed out that it is valid for

According to the research, while in 2007 men in the socio-economically weakest regions had a 7 percent higher rate of new cancer cases than men in disadvantaged regions, this figure increased to 23 percent in 2018. For women, this difference was 7 percent in 2007 and increased to 20 percent in 2018.

Studies conducted in Canada and the USA also show that death and cancer rates in poor regions or in people with lower education and income groups are higher than their wealthier peers; It was concluded that the increase in the risk of lung, bowel, uterine, stomach and liver cancer was particularly pronounced.

Researchers point out that in these countries, this situation may be caused by inequalities in smoking, obesity, sedentary life, nutrition, alcohol consumption, screening and treatment.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) also prepared a report on social inequalities and cancer in order to take measures to eliminate these differences.

Moreover, in almost all countries around the world, death rates for most types of cancer appear to be disproportionately higher among people from lower socio-economic backgrounds and other disadvantaged groups such as indigenous peoples, ethnic minorities and refugees.

For example, in Colombia, the death rate from cervical cancer among women with lower levels of education is almost five times higher than among women with higher levels of education. In Australia, the death rate for all types of cancer among indigenous people is 30 percent higher than among non-indigenous people.