Cancer screening approached without taboos thanks to the theater at Songeons | The Pathfinder

#Cancer #screening #approached #taboos #theater #Songeons #Pathfinder

Par Marie-Géraldine Dartois

Published on 23 Jan 24 at 2:46 p.m. See my news Follow L’Éclaireur – La Dépêche

A debate show entitled “Depiste, prove that you exist”, presented by the company “La Belle Histoire”, will be held in Songeons (Oise) at the cultural and sports complex, on January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m.

Raise awareness in a fun way

A free show which is part of the prevention and awareness of organized cancer screenings.

A project to which the community of municipalities adheres and for which it responded favorably to a call for projects. An initiative 100% funded by the Hauts de France Regional Health Agency (ARS).

On Thursday, January 25, each resident is invited to discover, free of charge upon simple reservation, the play “Depiste, prove that you exist” by the Compagnie La Belle Histoire.

The troupe will perform for an evening talking about health in a fun way. Laughter will be there.

Click here to view the content

Exchange with a doctor

At the end of this performance, a discussion time will take place in the presence of a doctor to answer all the audience’s questions.

The entrance is free. During the debate show, the 3 organized screenings will be discussed.

Videos: currently on Actu

As a reminder, 3 national screening campaigns exist in France: breast cancer (50-74 years), colorectal cancer (50-74 years) and cervical cancer (25-65 years).

Synopsis of the play

The show will immerse the viewer in the daily life of a family: a hypochondriac father, a mother tired of being constantly solicited.

A weariness which will have an impact on his relationship with and on his daughter. Raised awareness at school about health, aging, menopause, puberty, cancer… the teenager asks his mother questions, which is not to the mother’s liking.

A play which clearly reflects the reality of our lives such as organized cancer screening, “there are those who are for, those who are against and those who will perhaps change their minds…”.

January 25 at 6 p.m., at the Cultural and Sports Complex 17 impasse du Petit Pont in Songeons.

Follow all the news from your favorite cities and media by subscribing to Mon Actu.