Cancer vaccination discovered? Revolutionary means has an effect

A revolutionary Phase I trial at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has the potential of new Cancer vaccination ELI-002 shown. This vaccination aims to prevent recurrences of KRAS-mutated pancreatic and colorectal cancers after surgical procedures. ELI-002, an innovative vaccine that targets specific mutations in the KRAS gene – a gene that plays a central role in regulating cell growth – represents a significant breakthrough in cancer therapy.

Cancer vaccination with few side effects

The study found that 84 percent of all participants and 100 percent in the highest dose groups showed significant T cell responses. This is the process in which T cells of the immune system are activated, multiply and act specifically against identified foreign antigens such as viruses, bacteria or cancer cells. The safety profile of the vaccine is also promising with no major side effects. Common side effects such as fatigue and muscle pain were manageable and not serious.

Participants with higher T-cell responses showed an 86 percent reduction in the risk of cancer recurrence or death compared to those with lower responses. This correlation highlights the effectiveness of cancer vaccination in prolonging recurrence-free survival, a crucial aspect of cancer follow-up after surgery.

Who is at risk of a relapse?

“Patients who underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer are at increased risk of disease recurrence even after completing chemotherapy,” SciTechDaily quoted study leader and associate professor of gastrointestinal medical oncology Shubham Pant as saying. This particularly applies to patients who are positive for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). This puts them at a higher risk of relapse

When these patients relapse, the disease is not curable, so there is certainly an unmet need. With this, Pant emphasized the need for effective treatments such as cancer vaccination in this high-risk group.

“Some promising results”

KRAS mutations are found in about a quarter of all solid tumors, including 90 percent of pancreatic cancers. The ELI-002 vaccine’s ability to combat these mutations could potentially benefit a wide range of cancer patients.

“It is still early, but we have seen some promising results that suggest this vaccine can help many of these patients avoid relapse, which could increase survival rates,” Pant said. “It also showed a favorable safety profile, which is very interesting.”

Encouraged by the positive results of the Phase I study, researchers are moving on to the Phase II study. This next phase will test a new formulation of ELI-002 to expand its effectiveness against additional KRAS mutations and further strengthen its potential as a cancer vaccine.

Quelle: „Lymph-node-targeted, mKRAS-specific amphiphile vaccine in pancreatic and colorectal cancer: the phase 1 AMPLIFY-201 trial“ (Nature Medicine, 2024); SciTechDaily

