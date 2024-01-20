Candelaria Tinelli sets the trend with a micro bikini designed by Lionel Messi’s sister

#Candelaria #Tinelli #sets #trend #micro #bikini #designed #Lionel #Messis #sister

Candelaria Tinelli joined the summer trend. The influencer and daughter of businessman Marcelo Tinelli wore a microbikini bicolor that lit up the networks. The model shared the image on her Instagram stories and all the media quickly replicated it because it is due to nothing more and nothing less than a design by María Sol Messi.

In addition to joining the new wave of microbikinis, Tinellifashion designer and known for always setting trends with her looks, wore a model from the brand she often chooses Antonela Roccuzzo. Since it is the brand of his sister-in-law, Leo Messi’s sister.

Cande light there microbikini designed by María Sol Messi. Source: @candelariatinelli

In this case, Candelaria She wore a model that has a black set with a sports-style full bra and ultra-deep colaless panties with white straps and straps. Posing in front of the mirror and showing all her tattoos, the influencer caught everyone’s attention.

Besides, Candelaria She has managed to position herself as one of the most notable influencers in recent times. She has more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram. The users who follow her praise her and comment on the photographs she shares modeling, with her partner singing, or on her trips.

Candelaria and Coti are engaged and will get married this year. Source: @candelariatinelli

Lelé, as she is popularly known, is on vacation with her partner to whom she recently got engaged, the singer Coti Sorokin. They chose as their destination one of the most beautiful beaches and most popular with celebrities this summer, Punta del Este.