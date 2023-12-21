CANDIDATES COLLECTIVE – The crisis unit is long overdue

During a meeting followed by a press conference at the HVM headquarters in Andraharo, a few weeks ago, the collective of candidates announced the establishment of a cell to find solutions to the crisis that the country is crossing. However, until now, the cell has been slow to form and the initiative has even been overtaken by others. The day before yesterday, Guy Maxime Ralaiseheno announced to Ankorahotra the start of the mission of his crisis unit. However, the day after the meeting at HVM HQ, Marc Ravalomanana met with members of the RMDM to discuss a crisis unit. The supporters of the collective of eleven are starting to get impatient with the continuation of the fight that the former candidates have been advocating for some time, without actually taking action.

The Madagascar express