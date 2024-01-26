Candidates eligible for the public education competition protest to demand inclusion

Dozens of young people who obtained positive grades in the Ministry of Education’s last public examination took to the streets in some provinces of the country, demanding their direct supervision.

Dressed in smocks and gowns, young people, in the cities of Luanda, Benguela and Huíla, demonstrated on Saturday, the 20th, demanding that the Government classify them as general education and first cycle teachers.

“You don’t fail if you’re positive”, “we want direct guidance”, are some of the words on the posters carried by the young teachers.

They are against the information according to which the government intends to hold a new public competition for the admission of new teachers this year. Luanda, according to the Government, needs another 50 thousand new teachers to meet the current need.

“Why a new public exam if there are positive teachers?” ask the candidates on a poster displayed in Luanda, during the peaceful march.

However, a document from the provincial government of Luanda, to which this newspaper had access, shows that the march was not authorized by the capital’s authorities, due to alleged non-compliance with the legal requirements for holding the march.

Still, young people took to the streets to demand their duties. Despite this situation, no incident was recorded in Luanda or in other cities where the Young People demonstrated.

O Kianda’s Mail You know, through members of the organization, that this week the requirements set out in the law on demonstrations are being observed so that next Saturday 27th people return to the country’s streets in greater numbers.

Remember that the Ministry of Education held a public competition for the admission of new teachers in November.

However, there were many candidates who obtained positive grades, but due to the lack of places, were not admitted.