CANNABIS TRAFFICKING – Six Malagasy smugglers arrested in Mauritius

Malagasy smugglers arrested by Mauritian police.

Cross-border drug trafficking operating on the high seas was unmasked by the Mauritian police on Sunday.

Record seizure of narcotics for the Mauritian police. On Sunday, she got her hands on at least 340 kilos of cannabis coming from Madagascar, the subject of trafficking on the high seas. Four Mauritians and Malagasy people were arrested and taken into custody.

According to the local newspaper Défimedia, the seizure took place off the coast of Pointe-aux-Canonniers. The goods divided into around twenty packages are worth several billion ariary.

It took three days (Friday to Sunday) for the sister island’s law enforcement agencies to carry out the operation in difficult conditions. A boat on which the four Mauritians were located was the first to be intercepted. “They had twenty-four jerry cans of fuel on board their boat to ensure the journey,” relayed Défimedia, which gave the names of the suspects.

Car chase

Their involvement in a major drug transaction could be verified, according to the same source. One of them allegedly admitted that the mission was planned. They had to “receive the cargo on the high seas in Mauritian waters from Malagasy traffickers”.

The latter were tracked on Sunday by two teams of commandos. A plane was hired to spot them because they sailed in a total blackout to escape radar, according to information from the Mauritian media.

After several hours of playing hide and seek, the Malagasy smugglers were located. They complied after two hours of chase. They also showed resistance, causing the injuries of the two members of the commandos.

The Indian hemps were carefully concealed in twenty-four plastic packages. An investigation is currently underway. The six Malagasy people have decided on their fate.

It was the umpteenth cross-border crime between Madagascar and Mauritius. Last year, Mauritian traffickers were arrested in Antsiranana. A speedboat with a Mauritian registration number had been abandoned by other hard drug smugglers in Iharana.

Embroidery Leonard

