Canon lens long overdue, new Pentax DSLR in the works (weekly review)

The most important photo news of calendar week 51

Canon is finally said to be working on 35mm f/1.2

Although Canon has introduced some really exciting lenses this year, many are still waiting for a 35mm f/1.2 for the RF mount. And waiting for a fast prime lens with a 35mm focal length from Canon is slowly becoming a little ridiculous. After all, this is actually a real standard focal length that belongs in every range of lenses.

If everything goes smoothly, we will no longer be able to express this criticism in a few months. Because according to the latest rumors, a 35mm f/1.2 will finally appear in the first half of 2024. There are no concrete technical details about this yet, but it now seems at least clear that we are dealing with an f/1.2 and not an f/1.4.

Although it doesn’t make much of a difference in practice, an f/1.2 might be more attractive to Canon. Because it could be marketed better and possibly sold a little more expensively.

We could possibly see the new lens as early as February in the run-up to CP+ 2024. Then we could also see the EOS R5 Mark II and the EOS R1 – but let’s wait a few weeks!

Canon EOS R3 II reportedly in the works

Let’s stay with Canon for a moment and take a closer look at the professional segment. We learned from rumors this week that the EOS R1 might be presented in February. It’s not entirely certain that Canon is working on the camera, but it’s been an open secret for a long time. We also already know that the camera will probably come onto the market without a global shutter.

In addition to the R1, Canon is also said to be working on a successor to the EOS R3. The company published this some time ago with the plan to leave enough space for a more powerful camera.

According to Canonrumors, the EOS R3 Mark II is definitely in the planning stages. And it may be this model in which Canon will use a global shutter for the first time. However, the camera is not expected to be released until 2025 at the earliest, so you will definitely hear about it more often in the podcast and in the weekly review.

The date for the Fuji X Summit should already be set

The third piece of news is also a rumor, but I can keep it brief here: The colleagues at Fujirumors claim to have learned from a reliable source that the next Fuji X Summit will take place on February 20th. Of course, this date has not yet been confirmed and we know from recent years that Fuji itself never really knows when the event will take place.

If you still want to write the date on your calendar, it’s best to write it in light pink and with a pen, so you can then “kill it away”. Or Tipexen? You’re already doing it!

Nikon Z6 III already in April 2024?

After we’ve already ticked off Canon and Fuji, there’s another rumor for Nikon fans at the end of the year. Because we may see the presentation of the Nikon Z6 III as early as April 2024!

If you listened last week, you as Nikon fans are almost up to date. Apparently Nikon will first be introducing a Z6 III instead of a high-speed version of the Nikon Z9 instead of the Sony Alpha 9 III.

And the Z6 III should have a new sensor with 24.5 megapixels, use the autofocus of the Z8 and be able to record video in 6K. Just a week ago we were able to report on a presentation in the first quarter of 2024 – and now the date is said to have been specified for April.

In addition to this rumor, a first mockup – i.e. a digital visualization – of the camera has appeared online. The camera is shown as a mini version of the Nikon Z8. Since a mockup of the Z8 really hit the mark long before it was presented, I find the picture really exciting.

Ricoh is said to be working on Pentax K1-Mark III

Ricoh confirmed this week the development of a new SLR camera!

Just kidding, of course we take this report seriously. Because at least I still find DSLRs charming in 2023. More specifically, it’s about the Pentax K1-Mark III, the development of which was confirmed by Ricoh executives at a marketing event in Taipei. Unfortunately, there are no exact details.

There were also a few words about a new analog camera that Ricoh is supposedly developing. This is currently making good progress, but unfortunately there is no further information here either. Except that Ricoh wants to work with other manufacturers of analog photo products.

There was disillusionment for fans of the mirrorless Pentax Q, which will probably not make a comeback. And the prized medium format 645 series has also passed its peak and is at the end of the development cycle.

Instead, Pentax is considering developing new wide-angle lenses as well as a replacement for the 50-135 zoom lens for the Pentax K series.

Honest opinion: Pentax and Ricoh are manufacturers of enthusiast products and somehow I would feel like I was being ripped off as such an enthusiast. Half-baked information about products that are in the planning stages or in rough development. Sounds a bit like me back then when I forgot my homework in history class. Too bad, Ricoh!

