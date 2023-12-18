Canton of Friborg: Two children (2 and 6) injured in a car accident on the A12

#Canton #Friborg #children #injured #car #accident #A12

On Sunday afternoon there was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles on the A12. First, a 35-year-old collided with the rear of the car in front of him near the town of Riaz because it was slowing down.

After this initial impact, the driver of the car, a 23-year-old, also hit the car in front of him, which was driven by a 27-year-old man.

Two children aged 2 and 6 who were in the car driven by the 35-year-old

A man was driven and was injured. They were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital

Brought to hospital. The 23-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were also arrested

injured. The passenger was also taken to a hospital.

The left lane remained closed to traffic for two hours. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

