Canton of Friborg: Two children (2 and 6) injured in a car accident on the A12

#Canton #Friborg #children #injured #car #accident #A12

On Sunday afternoon there was a rear-end collision involving three vehicles on the A12. First, a 35-year-old collided with the rear of the car in front of him near the town of Riaz because it was slowing down.

After this initial impact, the driver of the car, a 23-year-old, also hit the car in front of him, which was driven by a 27-year-old man.

Two children aged 2 and 6 who were in the car driven by the 35-year-old
A man was driven and was injured. They were treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital
Brought to hospital. The 23-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were also arrested
injured. The passenger was also taken to a hospital.

The left lane remained closed to traffic for two hours. Investigations into the exact circumstances of the accident are ongoing.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.

Also Read:  Israel says fighting will resume "with intensity" after truce -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
These are the games and TV broadcasts for the 10th week of the LVBP
Posted on
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Taxi driver Leonardo Merchán has been missing for five days
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News