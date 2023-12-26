Cantonese Opera Singer｜Ruan Teck Chong’s 8,000-square-foot mansion was exposed, and he personally took care of the garden and renovated the swimming pool for his daughter – Qing Bao – Entertainment – China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

#Cantonese #Opera #SingerRuan #Teck #Chongs #8000squarefoot #mansion #exposed #personally #care #garden #renovated #swimming #pool #daughter #Qing #Bao #Entertainment #China #Hong #Kong #Taiwan

The son of Cantonese opera star Yuen Siu-fai, “Cantonese opera singer” Ruan Tak-chung graduated from the 17th Artist Training Course of TVB, and then left the nest to change careers. Now he is developing in the opera and film circles, and also serves as a program host for Radio Hong Kong. In recent months, he has frequently posted pictures of the interior of his 8,000-square-foot mansion. The home has a large swimming pool, gardens, etc. It is very spacious.

Additional screening at the same scene: Huang Xinying's "An Xin" was frustrated, she stayed in the shadows and switched to self-driving, denying that she got married in the Kingdom of Horses: It may be related to fate: Don't make the same mistake again

In July, Ruan Teck Chong’s house next to the road was affected by a burst water pipe, and the inside and outside of the house were flooded. It took his family ten days to move into the 8,000-square-foot house. In October, he finally settled into his new home and renovated the swimming pool for his daughter. He posted a photo of the swimming pool at his home and left a message: “Finally we can cut the ribbon. I have been looking forward to having a new house and swimming with this girl.”

Ruan Deqiang was interviewed by “Sunny News” and said that his daughter has always wanted to swim in the swimming pool at home, so he renovated the swimming pool for his daughter to fulfill his daughter’s wish. He also pointed out that the maintenance costs are very expensive: “Moving the lawn requires hiring someone to do it, and the sink needs someone to wash it. It’s very expensive.”

He said that the happiest thing about moving into a new house is that he can have a party with his friends. “I am happy to invite friends to parties and share the same house to become popular!” As a workaholic, on days when he does not have to work, he will go to parties at 5:30 in the morning. Run, then go home to clean the swimming pool, take care of the garden, and his favorite motorcycle.

The son of Cantonese opera star Yuen Siu-fai, "Cantonese opera singer" Ruan Tak-chung graduated from the 17th Artist Training Course of TVB, and then left the nest to change careers. Now he is developing in the opera and film circles, and also serves as a program host for Radio Hong Kong. In recent months, he has frequently posted pictures of the interior of his 8,000-square-foot mansion. The home has a large swimming pool, gardens, etc. It is very spacious.

