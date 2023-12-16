Cantonese people coming to Hong Kong are surprised that Hong Kong people love to carry school bags when going out. What should be packed inside?List of 5 common items | U Food Hong Kong restaurant and food information and discount website

#Cantonese #people #coming #Hong #Kong #surprised #Hong #Kong #people #love #carry #school #bags #packed #insideList #common #items #Food #Hong #Kong #restaurant #food #information #discount #website

Recently, a Cantonese person posted a video in Xiaohongshu titled “Why do Hong Kong people like to carry school bags when going out?” He was very curious about what exactly Hong Kong people put in their bags. This is a sign of strong citizen quality. There was still another reason, so he counted down five items that Hong Kong people commonly carry with them, such as wallets, umbrellas, etc. Let’s take a look!

In the Little Red Book, James Leung, a Cantonese, came to Hong Kong and was surprised to find that many Hong Kong people would carry backpacks when going out on the street. He began to explore the reasons, whether it was due to the high quality of citizens or other reasons, and he was curious about what was inside. What.

He listed various items that Hong Kong people would find in their backpacks, such as water, paper towels, etc., and tried to explain the reasons:

1. water

He pointed out in the video that bottled water in Hong Kong costs NT$8 to NT$10. Environmental awareness is deeply rooted among the people. Many people choose to bring their own water bottles, which is economical and environmentally friendly. One bottle of water a day can save NT$300 a month.

2. Paper towels

He said that most restaurants in Hong Kong do not have paper towels. It is convenient and hygienic to bring your own paper towels. A pack of paper towels costs 5 to 10 yuan, which saves 100 yuan a month.

3. Umbrella

He pointed out that the weather in Hong Kong is changeable, with occasional sun and rain, so he would bring an umbrella.

4. Jacket

He said that the air-conditioning temperature in Hong Kong has been at 18 degrees for a long time. In summer, there are many people wearing sweaters, so it is necessary to prepare a coat to avoid catching a cold due to too cold air-conditioning.

5. Wallet

He said that electronic payment in the mainland is very convenient. You can just use a mobile phone when going out. However, Hong Kong people will bring wallets because they need to carry their ID cards. It is illegal to go out without an ID card. In addition, there will be an Octopus in the wallet, which is convenient for daily consumption and transportation, as well as shops that require cash payment.

He finally mentioned in the video, “Do you think that in 2023, there will still be people who don’t even think of going out with a wallet?”

Some netizens also counted the things that would be put in the bag, “There are also umbrellas, anti-sun spray, wallets, coin purses, disinfectant wipes, wet wipes, spare masks, keys, power bank, and someone said that if you wear makeup, you should also bring it.” A makeup bag is convenient for touch-ups and sanitary napkins (just in case your aunt comes unexpectedly).”

Some people also said that Americans also carry school bags, “Not only in Hong Kong, but also in the United States. Even when driving, they still carry school bags from the car to the office.”

Some netizens said that the main reason is that it is more convenient, “Because it is quite convenient. Moreover, students have to bring a lot of books, and adults also have to bring laptops to work. It is heavier, and carrying a backpack is not so hard.”

Authorized reprint: xiaohongshu@James Liang