Cape Verde, third country in Africa to eradicate malaria

Cape Verde, an archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean, became on Friday December 12 the third country in Africa where malaria is officially considered eradicated, while the disease continues to kill hundreds of thousands of people on the continent each year. .

Cape Verde, an island state of around 500,000 inhabitants, is the first country in sub-Saharan Africa for fifty years – and Mauritius in 1973 – to which the World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes having fully eliminated malaria. The WHO speaks in a press release of “significant success in overall health”.

More than forty states have obtained the same certification, awarded when a country provides proof that the chain of household mosquito transmission has been interrupted nationally for at least three consecutive years. In Africa, in addition to Mauritius and Cape Verde, Algeria was declared malaria-free in 2019.

“A ray of hope”

However, malaria (or malaria) continues to cause the death of an estimated 608,000 people in 2022, for nearly 250 million contaminations across the world, specifies the WHO website. The fifty African countries bear a disproportionate share of the toll, with 580,000 deaths, or 95% of the global total, and 94% of contaminations. Children under 5 years old represent 80% of deaths in Africa.

“Cape Verde’s success is a ray of hope for the African region and beyond. It demonstrates that with strong political will, effective policies, community engagement and multi-sector collaboration, eliminating malaria is an achievable goal.declares Doctor Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, quoted by the organization.

This success, after others, “makes us hope that, thanks to existing or new tools, notably vaccines, we can begin to dream of a world without malaria”, adds WHO Director General, Doctor Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He handed over the certification to the Cape Verdean Prime Minister, Ulisses Correia e Silva, on Friday in the capital Praia.

Malaria is transmitted to humans mainly through the bites of certain types of infected female mosquitoes and occurs mainly in the tropics. It can also be transmitted through blood transfusions and contaminated needles. It can be mild, with symptoms like fever and headache, but can also cause death within 24 hours with the parasite. Plasmodium falciparumwhich is most widespread in Africa.

Tourist bonanza

The fight against malaria has long consisted mainly of prevention with the use of mosquito nets or the taking of preventive medications, and the use of insecticides. However, the WHO writes on its site to recommend two vaccines since 2021.

The Cape Verdean Prime Minister highlighted the expected benefit from the eradication of malaria. “For a country whose main economic activity is tourism, the eradication of malaria means the elimination of a constraint on mobility and also the strengthening of the perception of health security, and we now hope for better results in tourism », he stressed to AFP. Tourism represents approximately 25% of Cape Verdean GDP.

The WHO recalls that before the 1950s, the archipelago regularly experienced serious epidemics and that all the islands were affected. The country managed to eliminate the disease in 1967 and 1983 through insecticide spraying, but subsequent mistakes allowed the disease to return. Since the last peak at the end of the 1980s, malaria only existed on two islands, Santiago and Boa Vista, specifies the WHO.

The elimination of malaria became a national health objective in Cape Verde in 2007 and gave rise to a strategic plan between 2009 and 2013, she mentions. The WHO calls for more widespread diagnosis, earlier treatment and free care provided to foreigners. Cape Verde has maintained vigilance despite the Covid-19 pandemic, she welcomes.

