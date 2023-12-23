Capsule that vibrates in the stomach causes satiety and helps with weight loss

#Capsule #vibrates #stomach #satiety #helps #weight #loss

Scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) created a capsule that vibrates inside the stomach and gives a feeling of satiety, which makes people reduce their food intake. The studies, not yet completed, may offer a non-invasive way to treat obesity. The research was published by MIT News.

The researchers tested the pill on animals 20 minutes before eating, and found that the treatment not only stimulated the release of hormones that signal satiety, but also reduced food intake by around 40%.

“For anyone looking to lose weight or control their appetite, it could be taken before each meal,” says Shriya Srinivasan, assistant professor of bioengineering at Harvard University. “This could be very interesting, as it would be an option that could minimize the side effects we see with other existing pharmacological treatments.”

When the stomach becomes distended, specialized cells called mechanoreceptors sense this stretch and send signals to the brain through the vagus nerve. As a result, the brain stimulates the production of insulin, as well as hormones such as C-peptide, Pyy and GLP-1. All of these hormones work together to help people digest food, feel full, and stop eating. At the same time, levels of ghrelin, a hormone that promotes hunger, decrease.

Previous research has shown that vibration applied to a muscle can induce the sensation that the muscle has stretched more than it actually has. “I wondered if we could activate the stretch receptors in the stomach by vibrating and making it feel like the entire stomach has expanded, to create an illusory sensation of distension that could modulate hormones and eating patterns,” says Srinivasan.

The researchers monitored hormone levels during periods when the device was vibrating and found that they mirrored the hormone release patterns seen after a meal, even when the animals were fasting.

The current version of the pill is designed to vibrate for about 30 minutes after it reaches the stomach, but researchers plan to explore the possibility of adapting it to remain in the stomach for longer periods, where it could be turned on and off. In animal studies, the pills passed through the digestive system in four or five days.