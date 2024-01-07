Captivating – Kompasiana.com

January 8, 2024 01:24 |

Updated: January 8, 2024 02:44

Kompasiana is a blogging platform. This content is the responsibility of the blogger and does not represent the views of Kompas editorial staff.

“Excuse me, this seat is empty?” A woman said to Antony who was outlining words in his journal.

Slowly the man’s eyes wandered to the girl with long hair who was tucking the strands behind her ear while smiling kindly. Antony immediately straightened up, turned his face to the empty chair at the table where he was enjoying a cup of coffee.

“Yes, please.” He said, pointing to a chair, asking the girl to sit with him.

“Thank You.” The girl answered.

Unexpectedly, the girl had no intention of accompanying Antony. His fingers pulled the chair from the table and carried it away to another table in the corner of the cafe. Laughter erupted as the girl chatted with her friends and left Antony.

“Damn it…” Antony grumbled as he lowered his head, his ears turning red.

He immediately took a sip of the tea which was starting to cool, trying to get rid of the shame that was eating away at his skin.

A moment later he looked left and right, looking at every corner of the cafe which was busier than an hour ago, when he came here.

None of the visitors sat alone it seemed. Usually that doesn’t bother Antony. But because of the incident just now, the man realized that he always sat in the same chair every day, wrote down sentences in the same journal, and ordered the same drink too.

No one wanted to accompany him.

“Why daydreaming?” A woman exclaimed while gently patting Antony’s shoulder.

