Car bonus 2024: crazy discounts from February 1st and a rush to purchase

State contributions and discounts on purchases with the new 2024 electric car incentives. The first previews of the benefits.

The world ofautomotive is destined to change its skin in the coming years. The future of cars powered by fossil fuels is often discussed because the objective shared internationally by Western countries is to reduce their consumption, to instead encourage the use of renewable energy sources and eco-sustainable mobility models.

Electric car incentives, big news from February 1, 2024 (Information Today)

For this reason, the previews on the new plan relating to healthcare cannot be surprising electric car incentives for 2024. This is an initiative which, according to the latest rumours, will be revealed next month. Let’s look a little closer.

Electric car incentives 2024: the table to discuss and establish the incentives will be held at the beginning of February

Il February 1st it is a key date for the future of the automotive sector. In fact, the next meeting called by the will be held on that day Ministry of Business and Made in Italyi.e. an ad hoc summit for the automotive industry in which representatives of automotive companies and organizations from the entire supply chain will also participate.

Precisely within this table the key points of the plan for state eco-incentivesor the discounts on electric cars 2024 which will have as their objective the increase in sales of cars powered in a non-traditional but environmentally friendly way.

The incentives are well understood if we think that i costs of electric cars continue to remain high: nowadays the list price of an electric car is on average 10 thousand euros higher than the same combustion engine car, but it can also reach a figure higher than 25 thousand euros compared to the costs of fuel-powered cars. gas.

Sayings electric car incentives they will probably be proportionate to the gross annual income, with a 25% additional discount on the purchase, aimed at those with an ISEE under 30 thousand euros per year. But even on this we will have to wait for the meeting scheduled for February 1st, to find out more and have confirmation.

The resources available for 2024 car incentives and for news in the automotive sector

The aforementioned table on February 1st will also serve to discuss related topics such as modernization of the car fleet in Italy and the relaunch of vehicle production in our country, to bring us closer to the levels of previous decades. Around 570 million euros are on the table for the automotive sector: the institutions intend to divide the sum to encourage incentives and initiatives aimed at electric and less polluting vehicles, as well as standard vehicles with emissions of up to 135 g/km of CO2 and plug-in hybrid cars. But the aforementioned 570 million euros could increase with the new plan that will be launched this year.