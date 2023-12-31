Car bonus 2024, the Government has decided: ask for up to €13,750 | Kilometric files

#Car #bonus #Government #decided #Kilometric #files

Car bonus 2024

Fresh information is arriving on the car ecobonus for 2024, the government has finally responded and the numbers are interesting.

Agreeing or disagreeing with the direction of the automotive industry is still an open debate but which, for the purposes of the necessary political and industrial choices, remains sterile. This because the electric future of motoring is a certaintyestablished by the European Union and the date 2035the final threshold for “zero emissions” in Europe.

2035 may seem like a distant date, but from a motoring perspective it is not. A lot can happen in eleven years, but to change an entire industrial system and its related economy and clientele is a not so comfortable period. To be satisfied EU member countries are asked to roll up their sleeves and facilitate the transition.

In this regard, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has anticipated some important details regarding theecobonus planned for 2024: a provision that provides benefits on the purchase of new cars and the scrapping of older vehicles, all in relation to the emission bands and the ISEE of the applicant.

In particular, the ecobonus consists of approximately 1 billion euros in fundingAnd divided into three bands (electric, hybrid and thermal) and provides for greater sums if theISEE is less than 30 thousand euros. The amount incentivized based on the ISEE will be included in brackets immediately after the basic sum in order to make the in-depth analysis as smooth as possible.

Ecobonus for internal combustion and hybrid vehicles

The ecobonus for i thermal vehicles – range 61-135 g/km of CO2 – will only be available to individuals (not companies) e requires the scrapping of a vehicle. This amounts to 3 thousand for the scrapping of Euro 0, 1 and 2; 2 thousand euros for Euro 3; and 1,500 euros for Euro 4s. There are no further benefits based on income, and it is valid only for the purchase of vehicles up to 35 thousand eurosVAT excluded.

For i hybrid vehicles – range 21-60 g/km of CO2 – the ecobonus is also available for legal entities. Without scrapping we are talking about 4 thousand euros (5 thousand with ISEE less than 30 thousand), but the figure rises to 8 thousand euros with scrapping Euros 0, 1 and 2 (or 10 thousand); 6 thousand with Euro 3 (7,500); and 5,500 euros with Euro 4 (6,875). The maximum price of the car to be purchased is 45 thousand eurosVAT excluded.

The ecobonus aims to promote a sustainable future

Electric cars and leasing sociale

Finally, the electric cars – range 0-20 g/km of CO2. Without scrapping the bonus is 6 thousand euros (7,500), which rises to 11 thousand euros with Euros 0, 1 and 2 (13,750); 10 thousand with Euro 3 (12,500); and 9 thousand with Euro 4 (11,250). The maximum price allowed is 35 thousand euros, VAT excluded. This group is the one that benefits most from the ecobonus, for obvious reasons.

Finally, the ecobonus will bring the practice of leasing socialea system of lending electric cars to low-to-medium income families upon subscribing to a contract of at least 3 years; However, it is required that the cars borrowed are included in the maximum amounts allowed by the ecobonus itself.

Continue Reading