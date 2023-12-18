Car ceiling. Rules for mounting the additional trunk

#Car #ceiling #Rules #mounting #additional #trunk

According to the law, all modifications made to a car must be approved by the Romanian Auto Registry. Few drivers know the law against mounting luggage on the roof.

Most drivers who go on a trip mount a luggage on the car roof. Especially during this period, the number of cars with such an attachment is high. Not all drivers in Romania know the legislation regarding this procedure.

Mounting the luggage on the roof of the car. Rules for drivers

The law provides that any modification made to the car must be approved by the Romanian Auto Registry. The rule is applied to registered cars, but also to those that no longer circulate on the territory of Romania. All cars need homologation if they undergo structural changes.

Installing a roof rack is not considered a structural modification to the vehicle.

Mounting is provided by most manufacturers

Drivers who choose to install a luggage rack on the roof of their car do not need to contact the Romanian Auto Registry. The attachment of this accessory is provided by construction by most car manufacturers.

Furthermore, new car models are being launched on the market with systems that allow the bars to be anchored to which the additional trunk can be attached. Luggage intended for cars have different shapes, sizes, but the fastening system also differs.

Luggage on the roof of the car. Drivers should take precautions

The installation of these luggage on the roof of the car must be done according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In this way drivers can take all the safety measures related to the procedure. Otherwise, by detaching such an accessory, the risks can be major.

Among the structural changes that require approval from the side is the installation of films on the side windows. According to the legislation, the procedure must be carried out only in workshops with RAR authorization.

Otherwise, drivers in Romania risk receiving stinging fines. At the same time, changing the steering wheel from the right to the left side will need RAR approval.

The cars arrive at the RAR in the case of the first registration in Romania, when they are brought from abroad. Along with the inspection, the drivers obtain for them the identity card (CIV), the proof of the ITP and the Certificate of Authenticity.